Zen Internet

Speed, service and reliability are just some of the proven credentials on offer from Zen, the only broadband provider recommended by Which? - for an impressive fourth year in a row.

In the recent Which? annual survey of broadband providers, Zen scored another solo triumph as the only provider to achieve five stars for communication. It was also highly rated in the categories of connection speed and technical support. What’s more Zen scooped the prestigious title of Which? Customer Service Brand of the Year, sector-wide, in the consumer champion’s annual Awards.

The awards come as Zen brings its full fibre service to thousands more properties in Northampton and continues to invest in its network to improve performance, resilience and customer experience.

Zen is proud to offer the fastest average upload speeds and the second fastest download speeds of all major UK providers. Offering next generation connectivity, its full fibre packages are designed to give a seamless online service to workers, students and shoppers alike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

stock.adobe.com

Making short work of uploads and downloads

These ultrafast speeds were confirmed in the recently-published ISP Review based on details from Think Broadband’s independent speedtest data.

Thousands of properties across Northampton can now enjoy access to speeds reaching 900 Mbps which can easily take care of tasks of all types and sizes. So whether you’re keen to quickly upload the last work file of the day, watch a must-see HD movie or put your gaming prowess to the test, there’s no need to wait around with Zen.

With an average upload speed of 106.2Mbps, recognised by the latest Which? survey, Zen could easily be the right choice for you when it comes to selecting a new internet service provider.

Committed to investment and customer service

Anyone using Zen’s Full Fibre 100 can download a 50GB game in just over an hour so they’ll soon be ready to take the controls. Customers on Full Fibre 900, meanwhile, can do the same thing in as little as eight minutes. They can also download an HD movie in 36 seconds or upload a 1GB file in only nine.

According to Zen Internet Strategy Director David Barber, managing network capacity is one of the key factors crucial to performance.

“Our award-winning service is underpinned by our commitment to investing in our network for better performance, improved resilience, and a network that operates without limits or restrictions,” he said.

“With a fibre first approach we aim to deliver the best customer experience via the best technology available,” added David.

Customers can sign up with confidence

Zen customers can also feel confident that they’ll be reminded in good time when their service is due for renewal as part of Ofcom’s end of contract notifications. They’ll also receive details of the latest deals to make sure they don’t miss out on opportunities to save money.

Having signed up to the auto-compensation scheme operated by telecoms regulator Ofcom, Zen can also assure customers that they’ll receive automatic payments just in case anything should go wrong mid-contract.

To find out if you can already take advantage of Zen’s full fibre service, or to register for availability updates, visit www.zen.co.uk/CityFibre-pa or call 01706 902 745 for more information.