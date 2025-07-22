There are some very odd laws which still exist today

From handling salmon suspiciously to beating your carpet, the UK has some particularly strange laws which few people know about

Many date back hundreds of years and are historic relics which are rarely enforced

But some of these obscure laws could still land you in trouble

The law in the UK is constantly evolving, yet there are some historical oddities which bizarrely remain in place.

Legal experts at Future Bail Bonds have compiled a list of the UK’s strangest laws which are still technically enforceable.

Some apply across the country, laid down in lingering Acts of Parliament, while others are specific to certain regions, hidden away in local by-laws.

Although they are technically still in place, the obscure laws are largely unenforced and some may conflict with modern human rights law, meaning they could be overturned if challenged.

Many are kept purely for heritage reasons, but some people have fallen foul of the little-known laws in recent years - including someone who was fined £160 for staying too long at his own wife’s funeral just 10 years ago.

How many of these laws did you know still exist in the UK?

Shooting a Scotsman with a crossbow (except on Sundays)

An ancient and very specific law allows someone in York to shoot a Scotsman with a crossbow, as long as it’s not a Sunday.

Remarkably, this law, dating back to historic conflicts, still technically applies within the city walls.

Although it’s clearly incompatible with modern law, it has never been officially repealed.

Entering the House of Parliament in armour

According to a 14th-century statute still technically in force, it is illegal to enter Parliament while wearing a suit of armour.

The law was originally created to prevent intimidation and violence during political debates. The outdated rule is not actively enforced today, given it’s not exactly a common occurrence.

Reporting a whale found to the monarch

A royal prerogative, dating back to 1322 and still standing, states that any whale or sturgeon found on British shores is the property of the monarch.

These ‘royal fish’ - valued at the time the law was introduced for their oil, blubber, bone and flesh - must be reported to the brilliantly-titled Receiver of Wreck.

Another law, dating from 1324, states that if a whale is stranded on a UK shore, the head belongs to the king and the tail to the queen.

Not hanging washing across the street

Local by-laws are in place in many historic towns across the UK, including Bath, which prohibit residents from hanging laundry lines across the street or attaching them to public buildings.

The rules were introduced to keep the towns looking smart, and they are still enforced in some conservation zones.

Handling salmon suspiciously

This law is a relatively recent one, dating back to The Salmon Act 1986.

It was introduced to combat illegal fishing and poaching but is so loosely worded that it could apply to almost any actions involving a salmon. That’s why it’s widely regarded as a humorous legal relic.

Beating a carpet in the street

The Metropolitan Police Act 1839 makes is illegal to beat or shake carpets, rugs or mats in public streets, except for doormats before 8am.

The rule was part of efforts to reduce dust and noise in Victorian London but it remains active and has been enforced in rare cases.

Playing knock knock ginger

This popular childhood prank, which involves knocking on someone’s door and scarpering before they answer, has been around since the 19th century.

But few people realise the game is technically prohibited, under a law introduced in 1839.

Lingering after a funeral

This seems particularly harsh, but you’re not allowed to linger after a funeral, under a law which was introduced to enable gravediggers to carry out their work.

This law was reportedly enforced as recently as 2015, when a man attending his own wife’s funeral in Worksop, Nottingham, stayed on an extra 20 minutes and was fined £160.

Getting drunk in an English pub

Did you know it's technically illegal to get drunk in an English pub? | AFP via Getty Images

Were this historic law regularly enforced, the nation’s prisons would be overflowing.

England never banned alcohol but various laws were introduced to reduce drinking.

The Licensing Act 1872 made it illegal to get drunk in an English pub - a law which technically still applies today.

Paying with too many coins

This law was only introduced in 1971, as part of legislation brought in when the UK switched from pounds, shillings and pence to decimal currency. It remains active.

Sounding your horn through anger

It is an offence to sound your car horn through anger.

This is another little-known rule which could get many motorists in trouble.

The legislation was only introduced in 1986 in an effort to keep roads calm and safe, and it remains enforceable.

Why haven’t strange laws been repealed?

So why are these laws still standing?

One reason is that Parliament rarely finds time to review archaic legislation unless it becomes controversial.

Another is that some of the outdated laws have become part of that region’s heritage - a source of pride for locals and fascinating trivia for tourists.

What laws would you make if you could?

We asked people around the UK what strange new laws they would introduce if they had the power.

No socks and sliders in public was one suggestion. Another person said it should be law for everyone to be as tidy as possible.

What law would you like to see introduced where you live? Let us know in the comments section.