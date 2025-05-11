The 20 most valuable retro video games you might own, including Nintendo 64 game worth nearly £4,000
- One graded video game is worth nearly £40,000
- But even used games without their boxes can be worth thousands of pounds
- Currys has produced a list of the most valuable retro games, including titles for the Nintendo 64, Game Boy, NES and PlayStation 2
Everyone has their favourite retro video game from down the years.
But did you know that gamers could be sitting on a goldmine, with some old titles worth thousands of pounds today - even if they’ve been used.
The most valuable PAL-region game based on recent sales is a graded copy of Streets of Rage for the Sega Mega Drive, which is worth nearly £40,000.
But while sealed and graded games are most valuable, even loose cartridges, which have been used, and those complete with boxes, can fetch huge sums.
Currys has analysed retro video game resale data on PriceCharting to produce a list of the most valuable unsealed games - including one worth nearly £4,000.
The technology retailer, which has shared the list ahead of the upcoming release of the Nintendo Switch 2, says many gamers could cash in on their old games as they attempt to clear space for some new titles.
The most valuable retro video games
|Rank
|Console
|Game title
|Condition
|Estimated value
|1
|Nintendo 64
|Zelda Majora's Mask (Adventure Set)
|Complete, in box
|£3,715.01
|2
|NES
|Snowboard Challenge
|Complete, in box
|£2,935.80
|3
|Super Nintendo
|Mega Man X3
|Complete, in box
|£2,465.32
|4
|Game Boy Color
|Zelda Oracle of Ages & Seasons Limited Edition
|Complete, in box
|£2,259.44
|5
|Mega Drive 32X
|Darxide
|Complete, in box
|£2,245.68
|6
|PlayStation 2
|Grand Theft Auto Complete Collection
|Complete, in box
|£2,234.07
|7
|NES
|Mr. Gimmick
|Complete, in box
|£2,071.92
|8
|NES
|Duck Hunt (Game of Variant)
|Complete, in box
|£1,988.67
|9
|PlayStation 4
|Dark Souls III (Prestige Edition)
|Complete, in box
|£1,975.00
|10
|Nintendo 64
|Starcraft 64
|Complete, in box
|£1,728.88
|11
|PlayStation 2
|Grand Theft Auto Complete Collection
|Loose
|£1,718.52
|12
|PlayStation 4
|Dark Souls III (Prestige Edition)
|Loose
|£1,717.39
|13
|Nintendo 64
|Snowboard Kids 2
|Complete, in box
|£1,715.19
|14
|Game Boy Advance
|Game Boy Advance SP (Pokemon Sapphire Super Pak)
|Complete, in box
|£1,700.91
|15
|Game Boy
|Beethoven
|Complete, in box
|£1,675.47
|16
|NES
|Stack-Up
|Complete, in box
|£1,632.36
|17
|Super Nintendo
|Super Metroid and Zelda: A Link to the Past Double Pack
|Complete, in box
|£1,578.61
|18
|Game Boy
|Hammerin' Harry
|Complete, in box
|£1,488.32
|19
|NES
|Family Fun Fitness Stadium Events
|Complete, in box
|£1,457.31
|20
|Game Boy Advance
|Pokemon Ruby Version (Limited Edition Super Pak)
|Complete, in box
|£1,393.30
Do you own any of these games, and what do you think is the best video game ever made?
