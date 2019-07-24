Take part in an interactive history mystery tour in Northampton this summer

A series of Interactive ‘mystery’ tours are taking place this summer, with the public getting the opportunity to delve into Northampton’s history.

Northampton Borough Council and the Looking Glass Theatre have collaborated on the tours as part of the ‘#CelebrateNorthampton’ summer programme, which includes a family

picnic and a pasta workshop.

The theatrical tours have been taking place across various town centre locations on a monthly basis since January, but additional tours over the summer period will highlight

more characters and stories from the town’s past, and allow more people to take part.

The summer tours began on July20, with a focus on ‘Famous Figures from Northampton’s Past’.

On Saturday, August 3, attendees will get the chance to explore the ‘Rebels and Trades’ of Northampton at 10am and noon. With a particular focus on Oliver Cromwell, attendees

with get the chance to visit the historic 16th century Hazelrigg House and other nearby venues.

Then four days of heritage activities will follow, including reruns of previously sold-out tours. The ‘Law and Order’ tour around The Guildhall and Sessions House will take place

at noon and 2pm on Monday, August 5.

This is followed by ‘The Guildhall’ tour at noon and 2pm on Tuesday, August 6.

Audience members will then be transported back hundreds of years into ‘Theatreland’ past, enjoying travelling players as they walk the town centre streets on Wednesday August 7 at noon and at 2pm.

The heritage days, which also include daily performances of Red Rumpus’s ‘100 Years of Northampton in 15 minutes’ catwalk show and classic bus tours, will wrap up on Thursday

8 August.

At 10am and noon, audience members will learn about the origins of ancient street names and the uses of certain town centre buildings during the ‘Forgotten Places’ tour.

Summer tours come to an end on Sunday September 15 with two sessions of the ‘Hidden Secrets’ tour taking place at 1pm and 3pm.

Councillor Anna King said: “Our partnership with the Looking Glass Theatre is really helping to highlight key characters and milestones from the town’s past in a fun and unique way.”

Tickets to the Northampton Mystery Tours can be booked for £2 per person at https://thelittleboxoffice.com/lgt