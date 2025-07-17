Northampton retro: 18 memorable black and white photos recall lost way of life, from factories to supermarket

By Robert Cumber

Published 17th Jul 2025, 16:24 BST

These striking photos capture more than half a century of change in Northampton, showing how different life used to look and feel.

They celebrate the town’s proud shoe-making and sporting heritage, and its engineering prowess.

This retro photo gallery shows all aspects of life, from workers on the factory floor to supermarket shoppers.

The nostalgic black and white images span 80 years, from the end of the 19th century to the mid-1970s.

They show some of the most memorable events from that period, including the drought of 1976 and the heartwarming moment young evacuees are reunited with their parents.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? What do you miss most about Northampton of yesteryear? Let us know in the comments section.

Market-Place, Northampton, in around 1896

1. Market-Place

Market-Place, Northampton, in around 1896 | Poulton & Co/Getty Images Photo: Poulton & Co

Happy evacuee children rush to greet their parents off the special London Midland and Scottish train in Northampton in December 1939

2. Jubilation

Happy evacuee children rush to greet their parents off the special London Midland and Scottish train in Northampton in December 1939 | Getty Images Photo: J. A. Hampton/Topical Press Agency

Shoemakers at work in the hand-sewing room, helping with post-war trade at Sticklands, Northampton, in around 1950

3. Sticklands

Shoemakers at work in the hand-sewing room, helping with post-war trade at Sticklands, Northampton, in around 1950 | Getty Images Photo: Fox Photos

A skier is pulled along by a horse in Northampton in December 1908

4. Horse-drawn skier

A skier is pulled along by a horse in Northampton in December 1908 | Getty Images Photo: Topical Press Agency

