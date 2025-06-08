4 . First national breakfast TV show launches - 1983

It's how millions of people start their day, yet breakfast TV has only been around since the 1980s. It was in January 17, 1983 that Breakfast Time, the UK's first national breakfast television programme, first aired on BBC One. The first hosts Frank Bough, Selina Scott and Nick Ross set the tone for breakfast TV as we still know and love it, ditching suits for more casual clothes and presenting from the comfort of the sofa as they delivered the now familiar mixture of hard news and light entertainment. The commercial rival TV-am launched just two weeks later on ITV. | John Minihan/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo: John Minihan/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images