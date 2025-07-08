But there are some things you found in almost every household during the 1980s that have all but completely disappeared from our lives today.
New technology and changing lifestyles have put paid to these once-ubiquitous items.
From the kitchen to the bedroom, these are the objects no household was without during the 80s.
How many do you remember, and are there any of these which you still own? Let us know in the comments section.
1. An encyclopaedia - the bigger, the better
If you wanted to settle an argument before the days of the internet and mobile phones, you reached for the encyclopaedia. It was a case of the heftier the better, with a full set of the Encyclopaedia Britannica taking up an entire bookcase being the ultimate status symbol, even if it was often left to gather dust on the shelves. The paper encyclopedia was briefly replaced by Encarta in many households, as more people got computers, before Wikipedia came along. | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive
2. A video recorder
Being able to record your favourite TV show and watch it at home - or enjoy the latest blockbuster from the comfort of your sofa - revolutionised viewing habits in the UK. The video recorder was a must-have item back in the 80s - with VHS winning the much-hyped battle with Betamax - until DVDs came along in the 90s. | United Archives via Getty Images Photo: Sven Simon
3. A copy of the Yellow Pages
If you wanted to find a local tradesperson, book a table for dinner or check the cinema times, the Yellow Pages was your go-to resource. The hefty tome could be found in pretty much every home during the 80s. It gradually slimmed down as the internet became commonplace, before disappearing altogether, though the online version still exists. | Getty Images Photo: Ian Waldie
4. A landline with a curly cord - the longer the better
Before mobile phones, it was a case of the longer the cord the greater the freedom. While you couldn't leave the house, if the cord stretched far enough it meant you could talk from the privacy of your room. The Tottenham Hotspur and England star Glenn Hoddle is pictured on the phone here. | Getty Images Photo: Allsport UK
