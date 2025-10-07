Claire McNab said: "Buddies, Dychutch Lane. Had never been to New York but felt like I was there. Chicken, ribs, coleslaw."placeholder image
13 restaurants our readers wish they could bring back to Northampton from decades past

Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2025, 13:17 BST

We asked our readers which restaurants from decades past they wish would reopen here in Northampton in the present day.

Northampton has a great food scene and we are spoiled for choice when it comes to great restaurants but we wanted to reminisce about some of the eateries that are sadly no longer with us.

We asked our readers to share their memories of their favourite restaurants from the past in and around Northampton.

Our readers did not disappoint, they gave us tonnes of great suggestions from Buddies to Les Olives and Red Hot World Buffet .

Readers shared their memories of birthday meals, anniversary occasions and of course their favourite dishes - click through this article to see where they recommended.

Danielle Jackson said: "Definitely Papa Cinos!"

1. Papa Cinos

Danielle Jackson said: "Definitely Papa Cinos!" | User (UGC)

Matt Cockburn said: "Bread and Pullet. "And it’s name completely escapes me but there was a brilliant restaurant on guildhall road in the early 2000’s."

2. Bread and Pullet

Matt Cockburn said: "Bread and Pullet. "And it’s name completely escapes me but there was a brilliant restaurant on guildhall road in the early 2000’s." | JPIMedia Resell

Maggie Cook said; "Desert Inn, I loved the minestrone soup."

3. Desert Inn

Maggie Cook said; "Desert Inn, I loved the minestrone soup." | Midlands

Emily Beth said: "Les Olives!!!!!" Tiffanie Lines replied: "I was gutted when that shut down."

4. Les Olives

Emily Beth said: "Les Olives!!!!!" Tiffanie Lines replied: "I was gutted when that shut down." Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

