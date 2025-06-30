I’ve found the perfect breathable strappy sling dress with pockets that will keep you cool this summer | Wowcher

This breathable strappy sling dress with pockets will keep you cool and comfortable on those scorching hot days.

As the temperature rises, so does the need for clothing that’s not just stylish but also genuinely comfortable. This Women's Breathable Strappy Sling Dress from Wowcher for just £12.99 (a huge 66% off the original price of £37.99).

There’s nothing worse than a clingy, uncomfortable outfit when you’re trying to enjoy a hot day. That’s where this dress steps in. Made from a soft and breathable poly-cotton blend, it’s light enough to keep you cool but structured enough to keep its shape throughout the day. The airy fabric allows for all-day comfort whether you're running errands, strolling through the park, or lounging at a barbecue.

The design is effortlessly flattering, with delicate spaghetti straps and a relaxed V-neckline. The maxi length adds a touch of sophistication, while two handy side pockets make this dress as functional as it is fashionable. It’s the kind of piece you’ll reach for over and over again.

What sets this breathable dress apart is how adaptable it is. Throw it on over a bikini at the beach or pair it with a denim jacket and white trainers for a laid-back city look. Heading out for drinks? Add a belt, a pair of wedges, and some statement earrings for an easy evening outfit. It transitions seamlessly from day to night without any fuss.

Available in four versatile colours (Red, Grey, Orange, and Black) there’s a shade to suit every mood and occasion. Sizes range from UK 8 to 18, making it accessible to a wide range of body types.

Another win for everyday practicality: this dress is machine washable. Just toss it in with your regular load and hang it to dry. It keeps its colour, shape, and softness without any special treatment.

At just £12.99, this isn’t just a bargain it’s an investment in summer comfort. Forget struggling with tight waistbands, synthetic fabrics, or dresses that feel like they’re made for someone else's lifestyle. This one is made for you easy, breathable, flattering, and designed to make you feel good in your own skin.

Dress Details:

Material: Soft, breathable poly-cotton blend

Design: V-neckline, spaghetti straps, maxi length, two side pockets

Colours: Red, Grey, Orange, Black

Sizes: UK 8-18

Price: £12.99 (was £37.99 – save 66%)

If you’ve been searching for that perfect summer staple that actually delivers on comfort and style, this strappy sling dress might just be the seasonal essential your wardrobe’s been waiting for .

