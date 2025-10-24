The best bottles of fizz to celebrate World Champagne Day or stock up for the festive season | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Raise a glass for world champagne day with these top champagne selections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World Champagne Day is just around the corner on October 24, and there’s no better reason to pop open a bottle of bubbly. Whether you’re planning a cosy gathering or gearing up for the festive season, Champagne always adds a touch of sparkle to any celebration.

Whether you’re a connoisseur or just want a bottle to add sparkle to your festivities, these selections promise to make your celebrations unforgettable.

With World Champagne Day approaching, now is the perfect time to secure your favourite bottles and toast to good times ahead. If you’re looking to stock up, here are some of the best bottles to consider:

Champagne Drappier Brut Nature

Champagne Drappier Brut Nature | The Whiskey Exchange

Crisp, clean, and elegantly dry, this Brut Nature is perfect for those who appreciate a sophisticated, minimal-intervention style of Champagne. Its fresh notes of citrus and subtle brioche make it versatile for any festive menu.

Lanson Le Black Creation Champagne

Lanson Le Black Creation Champagne | Tesco

A beautifully balanced blend, Lanson Le Black Creation offers a vibrant fruit-forward profile with a delicate touch of creaminess. Ideal for celebratory toasts without breaking the bank.

Veuve Clicquot

Veuve Clicquot | Selfridges

A classic for a reason, Veuve Clicquot brings the signature richness and complexity that fans of champagne adore. Expect bold fruit flavours, a lively mousse, and a finish that lingers, making it perfect for marking special occasions.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter , if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

BOTB Win a £1.3 million dream home for just £1 🏡💷 £ 1.00 BOTB Buy now Buy now BOTB has launched its most valuable house giveaway yet – a stunning four-bedroom home in Saffron Walden worth £1.3 million. Located near to the thriving market town of Saffron Walden, this beautifully appointed detached home offers spacious, light-filled living, the property boasts open-plan family living, landscaped gardens 🌳, three bathrooms, and modern features. If moving in isn’t on the cards, BOTB estimates rental income could reach £3,500 per month 💸 – or you can take a £1 million cash alternative. Tickets are just £1 🎟️ and entries close at the end of the month, making this one of the biggest chances to change your life for pocket change. Enter the BOTB £1.3 million house prize draw here

Abbott This little wearable gadget can help you lose weight - here's how Buy now Buy now The Abbott Lingo biosensor is a next-generation wearable that tracks real-time glucose levels to help users understand how their diet and habits affect their energy, weight and overall wellbeing. Worn discreetly on the upper arm, it connects to an app that provides personalised insights and coaching to encourage steadier glucose levels and better daily balance. Available without prescription, each sensor lasts two weeks, offering a detailed snapshot of how your body responds to food, sleep and stress. Find out more about the Abbot Lingo biosensor by clicking here