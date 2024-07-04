Keep the kids entertained all summer with these best buys on Amazon for outdoor play
From ring toss to splash mats, teepees to create a garden den and scavenger hunts to keep young explorers busy, we’ve got you covered.
This water and sand play set comes with 18 accessories including funnels, water tracks, water carts, buckets, spoons and shower heads, so will keep younger children busy as they explore.
This sprinkler pad comes in several shapes and sizes - and it’s the perfect summer activity for kids and dogs who want to cool down and play in the sun.
Get competitive with this ring toss set - and it even comes with a storage bag to take camping or to the park for a picnic and games.
Need help in the garden? This wagon and gardening set will help your little one get involved with the gardening, and it comes with four plant pots, a mini watering can and all the tools your green-fingered helper needs.
This scavenger hunt card game creates a natural outdoor treasure hunt for your children to learn about nature through play. Perfect for the garden or a trip to the park or woods to see what you can discover.
This wooden teepee is a great addition to the garden and it’s a secret den for your child to play - or take shelter from the sun.
This wooden croquet set comes with two mallets, two balls and four animal wickets, and will help younger children to learn their animals and numbers, and older kids will love competing!
Keep in simple with giant chalks for hours of fun as the kids get creative and decorate the patio.
Play pirates with this wooden ship-shaped sand pit, which comes complete with a canopy cover, hidden storage, seating, a steering wheel and a pirate flag.