Amazon Gaming Week deals run until 28 August.

Includes limited and lighting deals as well as back to school offers.

High-end TVs and gaming laptops among best deals.

If you are looking to freshen up your gaming setup, Amazon is offering some incredible deals right now. The online retail giant is running a week long series of deals, including some limited offers you won’t want to miss.

Whether you are looking for a new gaming laptop, upgraded parts for your PC or brand new TV to make the most of your PS5 or Xbox, there is something for everyone. We have dived deep into the offers to pick out what we believed to be the most eye-catching.

But you may have to act quick because the deals may run out, or be snapped up by other shoppers. Don’t miss out on making your gaming dreams into a reality.

To help provide you with the most comprehensive recommendations possible, we have created our own product scoring system that combines user scores with professional reviews. By weighing factors including number of ratings, source of reviews and if it comes from an expert, we are able to create an extremely thorough score for each product - with the maximum possible score being 6.3.

OLED and 4K TVs

LG OLED55B46LA 55-Inch

LG OLED TV. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £1,189

Recommendation score: 5.04

Featuring LG’s OLED technology, it boasts richer and deeper colours - taking your gaming experience to the next level (pun not intended). The 4K screen has 100% colour accuracy and perfect contract.

It has an intelligent α8 processor with AI Super Upscaling. And you can enjoy all your streaming services with the smart webOS platform.

One Amazon shopper wrote: “I was amazed, I was replacing a Samsung Smart tv at the budget end of the market but this tv just has amazing picture and sound. Gaming mode is great (you will need a high quality cable to the gaming device though).”

You can purchase the LG OLED TV here with a 30% discount in Amazon’s gaming week deal. Our recommendation matrix gave a score of 5.04.

Samsung 85" Q70D QLED 4K

Samsung QLED 2024. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £1,954.14

Recommendation score: 4.54

Now this is a real showstopper and you’ll need to make sure you have the space for it as it stands at 85 inches. It comes with an intelligent AI processor that automatically optimises the picture and sound.

Experience ultra-smooth TV gaming with up to 4K 120Hz motion. And it has Samsung’s rival to the OLED screens in the form of QLED, promising impressive colour presentation and contrast.

The quantum HDR feature will “open up previously hidden depth and detail”. And its AI sound will adjust the sound for what you're watching, and where you're watching it.

One Amazon shopper called Oliver wrote: “So glad I decided to buy this TV, and for the price you cannot go wrong. I am a first time buyer of Samsung TV, and they have gone above and beyond my expectations.”

You can get the Samsung Q70D 85 inch TV with a huge saving of 28% in Amazon’s Gaming Week deals here. Our recommendation matrix gave it a score of 4.54.

Gaming laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315-44P

Acer Aspire 3. Photo: Amazon | Amazon