Take a look inside this £4 million mansion that could be yours for a tenner

The six-bedroomed house is not the only prize - you should see the "early bird" bonus incentives

The multi-million-pound prize draw company Omaze has done it again. It's found another phenomenal property, and it's going to be given away to one lucky winner. And all they need to do is enter a draw.

Someone will be starting the new year as the resident of a six-bedroomed period home on the banks of the River Avon, in a picturesque village near Bath, and prize draw entries start at just £10.

The four-storey property has its own wine cellar, a huge greenhouse, an orangery, and a riverside garden. There's even a self-contained annexe over its large garage.

The rooms are all huge | Omaze

Because of its location, and its value at "over £4 million", it is estimated the house could earn a long-term rental income of up to £12,000 per month. Or you could live in it. Or you could just sell it and become an instant millionaire.

Either way, all the stamp duty and legal fees will be paid up, and all the furniture will be included in the prize.

Not only that but Omaze will give the new owners £250,000 in cash to help them settle in.

It's a perfect home for entertaining | Omaze

Nestling in a quiet spot in the village of Batheaston, the property is a stone’s throw from the historic spa city of Bath, and its garden fronts the River Avon, with walking trails, woodland and Bannerown Common all within easy reach.

The house's four floors are all built around a life of luxury, and the ground floor's large hall opens out into a lounge, dining room, study, and a garden room.

The bathrooms are all lavishly fitted out | Omaze

Beneath this, on a lower ground floor, is a huge kitchen with an adjoining pantry, and a separate utility room that opens out into a peaceful courtyard. This floor also has a large wine cellar.

The first and second floors have three double bedrooms each, with three en-suite rooms altogether, with views across Batheaston Meadows.

As always, Omaze's prize draw, which closes on January 26, will support an important charity, and this year the company has guaranteed a donation of at least £1 million to the British Heart Foundation.

To enter the draw, click here to visit the Omaze website and choose how many entries you would like to buy.

The cost of 15 entries, the minimum, is just £10. Although you can choose to apply for a single entry for free by post.

Choosing more entries gives you more chance of winning the prize, and there are incentives for entering early, so get in there as soon as possible.