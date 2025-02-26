Save 25% on a Ninja blender and smoothie maker thanks to a limited-time deal

The Ninja Slim Blender is at a very tempting price right now | Amazon

A healthy smoothie is the perfect way to start your day - and here’s a discount on one of the best smoothie makers on the market

If you're quick enough to catch it, there's a brilliant price on Ninja's incredibly popular Slim Blender at the moment.

It's an Amazon deal, discounting it by 25%. It brings the price down from £59.99 to £44.99, and that's a great offer for one of the best smoothie makers and blenders on the market.

Ninja is an iconic brand, with its air fryers adorning the kitchens of the rich and famous, but this deal on a 700w blender could give you an easy access to the exclusive club.

Recipe: My favourite simple smoothie that takes seconds to make For a ridiculously quick, cheap and easy daily smoothie, try this One handful of frozen strawberries and bananas (look in the freezer aisle of your supermarket) Enough milk to cover the ingredients - I use whole milk, but almond milk is great, and oat milk makes it just as delicious and surprisingly filling Maybe a small clump of fresh blueberries for a bit of colour and acidity, but you don’t need them Pop it all in the cup, blend away for at least 30 seconds, and enjoy a thick, creamy, fruity morning pick-me-up

The blender is capable of crushing up ice and frozen fruit, which makes it perfect for spring-themed smoothies.

Just pop your ingredients into the mixing cup (there are two included) fix it onto the blending base, and whiz it all into delicious oblivion.

This being the slim version, it doesn't have the power of some bigger blenders, but 700w is more than enough for most applications, and it does mean it takes up less space on your kitchen worktop.

For a bigger option, have a look at the Nutribullet Ultra, which is also on offer at the moment - it's £109.99 down from £129.99.

This one has 1,200 watts and much bigger cups. Nutribullet is a great brand, and this is a decent saving, so go for this one instead if you like a bigger portion, or if you’re blending for two.

Both blenders have dishwasher-safe parts, and they're both simple to use, but we don't know when the deals will expire, so if you want one, you'd better be quick.