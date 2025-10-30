The half-zip fleece is ideal for use as a warm mid-layer | Regatta

This Regatta fleece for kids is down to just £6 in the mid-season sale – a perfect lightweight layer for active youngsters

Bargain children's clothing is always a bonus find, because they grow out of their garments so quickly, and when it's high-quality outdoor kit that's going in a charity shop bag within a few months, it makes matters worse.

That's why it's worth jumping on this jumper, from Regatta, before it sells out. It's currently in a mid-season sale with an incredible 70% knocked off the price - so you'd get it for £6, rather than £20.

It's a microfleece, so it sits perfectly between a t-shirt and a coat, providing insulation while staying light and easy to move in.

It's made of a lightweight microfleece - so it's very hardwearing | Regatta

Made from 140gsm mini-stripe microfleece fabric, it’s soft, breathable and designed to stand up to the rough and tumble of outdoor fun.

It’s also packed with thoughtful touches that parents will appreciate. The half-zip neckline makes it easy for kids to get on and off, while the stretch binding at the cuffs and hem keeps the warmth locked in.

There’s even reflective detailing to help make little explorers more visible in low light – a small but welcome safety feature during darker months.

There are currently lots of colour options, but they'll start to sell out quickly | Regatta

The Loco Half Zip is designed to fit comfortably under a waterproof shell or over a base layer, making it ideal for layering up across the seasons. It’s available in a range of sizes from toddler to teen, and in several colours too, so there’s something for everyone.

The only word of caution is we've seen things sell out incredibly quickly in the Regatta sale, and the first thing to go will be the colour and size combinations. So click here to see if your preferred combination is still available.

