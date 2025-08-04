PS5 consoles are expensive to buy outright - so a lease deal is a very attractive prospect | Raylo Business

You can lease a PS5 Slim with a game from £9.66/month, with deals tailored for the self-employed - find out if you qualify

Prices of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are still a long way north of £300 - but there's a way to bag one, bundled with a game, for just £9.66 per month.

It's the Slim version of the iconic console, and it comes with a free game - with choices including Forza Horizon 5, or Call of Duty: Black Ops, and this is a lease deal, so you'll have the console for a set term, then you can just upgrade for free, return the device, or carry on paying monthly.

The price varies depending on how long your lease deal is, but a 36-month term starts at £9.66 per month, or a 12-month term is just £15.49 per month.

You can keep the console for the lease term, then upgrade for free | Sony

Here's the catch... This is a deal aimed at small businesses. So you need to be self-employed. You will also be better off if you're VAT registered, because the prices exclude VAT.

But this could be the perfect opportunity for a tradesman, for example, to wind down after a busy day, or a bit of digital escapism for a creator.

The lease deal is one of dozens offered by Raylo Business, a tech specialist that has moved from the consumer leasing world into the business world, and the array of products on offer is bewildering.

If you didn't fancy a new PlayStation, for example, you could upgrade your computer with one of the laptop leasing deals from just over a fiver per month, or you could snap up a smartphone for around £3 per month.

It's a great way to stay on top of the latest tech, because there's no upfront costs, there's free next-day delivery, and the circular ownership model is far more sustainable.

To find out more about the tech items on offer, click here.

