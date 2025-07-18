Get up to 50% off Ottoman Hands jewellery collection in the summer sale | Ottoman Hands

The Ottoman Hands summer sale has begun, with discounts of up to 50% selected items.

This summer, elevate your jewellery game without breaking the bank. Ottoman Hands, the beloved British brand known for its handcrafted, trend-led pieces inspired by ancient Byzantine and Ottoman Hands has a massive 50% off in their summer sale.

If you’ve been eyeing unique, artisan-made jewellery with a luxe touch, now’s the time to indulge. We’ve handpicked three standout pieces that deserve a spot in your collection.

Ottoman Hands’ commitment to sustainable materials, artisan techniques, and distinctive design makes their summer sale not just an opportunity to save, but a chance to shop more consciously.

Dilara Ruby Cocktail Ring

Dilara Ruby Cocktail Ring | Ottoman Hands

Make a statement with the Dilara Ruby Cocktail Ring. Crafted from 21ct gold plated recycled brass, this bold beauty features a striking ruby-coloured stone that catches the light from every angle. Its intricate detailing and regal hue make it perfect for summer soirées, weddings, or simply turning heads at brunch.

Neri Evil Eye Beaded Necklace

Neri Evil Eye Beaded Necklace | Ottoman Hands

Protect your energy in style. The Neri Evil Eye Beaded Necklace blends cultural symbolism with contemporary design, featuring delicate beads and a central evil eye charm, all on a 21ct gold-plated recycled brass chain. It’s versatile enough to layer or wear solo, and at 40% off, it’s your perfect daily talisman with a touch of sparkle.

Sevda Gold Chain Necklace

Sevda Gold Chain Necklace | Ottoman Hands

Chunky yet refined, the Sevda Gold Chain Necklace is your go-to power accessory. Its high-shine 21ct gold-plated links add an instant luxe feel to even the simplest outfits — think white linen dress or crisp shirt and jeans. With a generous 40% discount, this timeless chain is a high-impact investment piece for less.

