The detached home is one of two you can win for just £10

Raffle House’s £2.8 million Warwickshire dream house will be given away to a winner very soon - but there’s still chance to try for it, and the odds have massively improved

Just one week remains to be in with a chance of winning a multi-million pound dream house - and to enter a bonus draw for a second dream home.

It's the "early bird" deal being offered by Raffle House, which is reaching the closing stages of its latest prize draw, for a £2.8 million ultra-modern house in Warwickshire.

To round off the final entries, the firm has offered anyone buying £10 tickets a double draw, which means they not only have a chance of winning the Warwickshire house, but also a house in the Cotswolds, which will be the grand prize from next month.

Raffle House hasn't said anything about its new Cotswolds home yet, but it looks fabulous | Raffle House

Raffle House is giving very little away about its new dream home, but they have said it's also worth £2.8 million, it's located in the Cotswolds, and a slideshow of pictures on its website can be seen by clicking here.

The two-for-one deal, which runs until the end of April, means, in theory, you could win two houses for your entry price, which starts at £10.

The odds have also increased beyond that, too, especially if you buy a big bundle of tickets.

Because Raffle House has announced special offers for subscribers. If you go for the £10 monthly package, for example, you get 45 tickets instead of the usual 15. And if you go for the biggest bundle, the £50 per month package, you'll get 450 tickets rather than the usual 150.

The Warwickshire House has an incredible, modern design | Raffle House

Single-ticket prices remain the same for now, but that's how you get the two-for-one draw deal.

This means £10 gets you 15 tickets for the Warwickshire home, and 15 tickets for the Cotswolds home. The biggest bundle is the cheapest, costing £100. That gets you 500 tickets for the Warwickshire home and 500 tickets for the Cotswolds home.

Both homes come fully furnished and Raffle House also covers all stamp duty and legal costs, so the new owners can move in without spending a penny.

The lucky winners of both properties also have the option of taking the tax-free cash equivalent instead of whichever property they win.

A portion of each entry to a Raffle House draw goes to charity.

There’s also the option to enter for free via post. To find out more, click here.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133