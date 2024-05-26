Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heading to Mallorca this summer? You need to visit this dreamy beachfront beach club that, to me, was a paradise haven

Imagine you are sitting in a stunning beach club in the heart of Mallorca, relaxing on a daybed enjoying the warm rays of the sun with views of the glistening ocean and palm trees ahead of you. Well, I was doing just that on my trip to the popular Spanish island and if you are heading to this destination this summer then take this as your sign to head to the Nikki Beach club.

The beach club and restaurant is situated in Magaluf, only 20 minutes from central Palma. Now, don’t let the fact that it is located in Magaluf, the party hotspot, put you off as this beach club brings you a completely different atmosphere and vibe to the destination. It is quite frankly a paradise of a place.

With its laid-back atmosphere, gorgeous setting right next to the beach and shimmering ocean, I really did not feel like I was in Magaluf. It is one of the most beautiful venues overlooking the Isla de sa Porrassa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With its laid-back atmosphere, gorgeous setting right next to the beach and shimmering ocean, I really did not feel like I was in Magaluf. (Photo: Isabella Boneham/NationalWorld)

In the centre of the beach club is a pool which many guests used to have a relaxing swim and many sat on the edge of the swimming pool to sunbathe taking in the warm and glorious rays of the sun. All around are daybeds and loungers for guests to relax and to be in the shade.

It’s the ultimate destination for locals and visitors to spend carefree afternoons - a space to relax away from the hustle and bustle of the streets of Magaluf. The beachfront location adds an extra layer to the beautiful Nikki Beach and I am dying to go back.

Nikki Beach Mallorca is the ultimate destination for locals and visitors to spend carefree afternoons. (Photo: Isabella Boneham/NationalWorld)

The DJ was on the decks by the pool starting off with some relaxing beats to then ramping the tunes up with some club classics. It is not a party beach club, more of a relaxed vibe, but there is still the chance to enjoy some good music, and have fun both in and outside of the pool.

Nikki Beach also has a restaurant with talented chefs creating exceptional dishes and bartenders putting a modern twist on traditional cocktails. We tried the sushi platter and it was amazing - so much sushi came out on a board and we tried them all, each very delicious.

Guests can experience the authentic flavours of Mallorca at the beach club’s new exclusive summer culinary series, 'Taste of Mallorca,' showcasing monthly special dishes crafted by renowned local chefs. The series will feature creations by Edu Martínez in May, Irene Martínez and Javier Hoebbeck in June, and Bernabé Caravotta and Pau Navarro in July. These chefs will also be leading a dinner event series “A Casa” on 17 July and 21 August. The restaurant is open from 12pm until 6pm, and the pool from 12pm to 7pm.

Nikki Beach has a restaurant with talented chefs creating exceptional dishes. (Photo: Nikki Beach Mallorca)

The venue is perfect for holidaymakers, and especially if you are having a celebration with family and friends. It is a very Instagrammable location with palm trees, white daybeds and the ocean - what more could you want!

The beach club opened in 2012 and also has a second-floor indoor lounge, third-floor terrace overlooking the entire beach club, and of course the impressive stretch of beach with lounge chairs, daybeds, couch seating, and a beach lounge. As I looked out to the beach and ocean I saw holidaymakers sunbathing and mega yachts in the distance, making me feel very high-end.

The beach club opened in 2012 and also has a second-floor indoor lounge, third-floor terrace overlooking the entire beach club. (Photo: Isabella Boneham/NationalWorld)

Nikki Beach Mallorca holds an exciting calendar filled with memorable events and experiences, so if you are heading to Mallorca this summer be sure to visit and book onto events such as “White Night in Ses Salines - White Party” and “A-Casa” culinary dinner series.