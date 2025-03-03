New Spring drop - M&S goes wild for bold animal prints, florals, and bold patterns in women's wear | M&S

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s the start of a new season which means a fresh start to the month - and new wardrobe must-haves!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the time of year when we all want a fresh new look. As soon as the sun begins to shine many of us are more inclined to try new styles and be more playful with our outfit choices. M&S is well and truly embracing the new spring season with a plethora of bold patterns, animal print and floral designs.

Psychologists say wearing bold patterns can even boost your mood, so now is the time to add some newness to your wardrobe. Let your personality shine through your outfits with these best-buys landing in M&S this week.

M&S

Printed V-Neck Lace Insert Midaxi Tea Dress £45 - Beautiful, pretty dresses are the ideal easy-to-wear style for spring. The lace insert detail on the shoulders and cuffs add a romantic finish. Plus the sky-blue shade is on trend for 2025.

M&S

Leopard Print Wide Leg Jeans £45 - It’s a trend that always comes back. Animal print jeans are an easy way to wear the style without feeling like you will end up looking like Bet Lynch!

M&S

Printed Collared Shirt £25 - The sage-green shirt will add a pop of colour to your wardrobe. It can be worn tucked in or loose and paired with jeans or skirt - the styling options are endless. The shirt is also available in a black floral-print design too.

M&S

Spot Polka dot Print Ruffle Mini Skater Dress £45 - Polka dots are perfect for spring with Catherine, Princess of Wales being a big fan of the design too. This black dress is a safe option if you want to try wearing bold patterns for the first time.

M&S

Cow Print Midaxi Slip Skirt £35 - There’s a new animal print taking over right now. Say hello to cow print. This midaxi-skirt gives a subtle nod to the new fashion trends and can be paired with neutral basics for a chic style.

6. Accessories assemble!

M&S

Don’t worry if you're not yet brave enough to wear bold prints and patterns. The easiest way to dip-your-toe into trying new trends is with accessories and handbags. I found these Tortoiseshell Square Sunglasses £15 , Animal Print Linen Blend Fringed Scarf £19.50 and Faux Red Leather Woven Shoulder Strap £45 . A great way to add a playful, new style to your wardrobe.

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top fashion titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now