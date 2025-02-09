Nebula Capsule Air review: A pint size projector that packs a punch

The Nebula Capsule Air is small enough to fit in a trouser pocket | Anker

Gareth Butterfield tests the latest launch from Anker's Nebula brand

This is the smallest projector with Google TV in the world. And if you want to know how small it is, hold it next to a can of beer. It's about the same size.

It's the new Nebula Capsule Air, it's just launched in the UK, and it's really rather good.

I've tested projectors from Nebula before, and it's a brand I'm becoming increasingly fond of. Part of the Anker group, its technology has been honed over many years, and it seems we're now arriving at an exciting time.

It can project an image up to 100 inches | Anker

Unsurprisingly, this is the smallest projector in the Capsule series, and it weighs just 650g. That makes it just about small enough for a large coat pocket, and a perfect size for a backpack or holdall.

And that means it's absolutely perfect for camping trips, evenings in the great outdoors, or just to carry with you on a commute.

Because of the Google TV integration, there's an absolute world of content at your fingertips, too. Although you can plug devices into it through its HDMi or USB ports, you can sign in to native apps such as Amazon Prime and Netflix, and Apple TV and Youtube.

The magnetic stand it comes with is really handy | Anker

Imagine, then, settling into an evening on a campsite, popping this on a table, or even a tree stump if you fancy, and projecting the latest series of Traitors onto the side of your campervan, or on a white sheet you've hung from a tree.

It can cope with a screen projection size of up to 100 inches, the battery life should just cover you for two hours, and it even has a Dolby sound system built in with Dolby speakers.

Of course, there are limitations. Firstly, it only supports up to 720P. That's HD, but don't expect 4K crispness from this £400 machine.

Auto keystoning works really well | Anker

It also only has 150 lumens of brightness, which means it's at its best in dark or very dark situations. Not so helpful in the height of a UK summer, but fine if you're watching indoors with blackout blinds.

The keystoning system is very good, it adjusted its frame and angle without me needing to use the manual control and, although the beer-can factor isn't a great shape for standing it on precarious surfaces, it comes with a clever little magnetic stand to help you keep it steady and level.

And you have to remember, all this technology is packed into the smallest of spaces. There are limitations to making such a small device do incredibly complex things, but Anker has overcome them with the Nebula Capsule Air.

Truth be told, you can buy smaller projectors. You can also buy much cheaper projectors, but to pack in Google TV, Dolby sound, and HDR into such a small package is to be applauded. It's a fabulous bit of kit.