M&S x 16Arlington the glamorous new collaboration featuring Georgia May Jagger | M&S

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Georgia May Jagger stuns in new M&S x 16Arlington collection that’s perfect for party season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest collaboration between Marks & Spencer and London-based label 16Arlington, featuring style icon Georgia May Jagger, is a celebration of bold glamour and contemporary elegance. This limited-edition collection brings together the brand’s signature high-octane aesthetic with M&S’s commitment to quality and style.

With only 36 pieces in the edit, the range offers statement items that transition seamlessly from day to night, perfect for everything from festive parties to standout everyday looks. From sleek satin shirts to embellished skirts and shimmering dresses, each piece exudes confidence and style, making this collaboration a must-shop before it sells out.

Georgia May Jagger’s influence is evident in the collection’s balance of daring details and wearable silhouettes. The designs are crafted to stand out without feeling over-the-top, combining modern tailoring, luxe fabrics, and eye-catching embellishments.

Satin Collared Fitted Long Sleeve Shirt

Satin Collared Fitted Long Sleeve Shirt | M&S

The Satin Collared Fitted Long Sleeve Shirt is a perfect example of understated luxury. Its lustrous satin finish catches the light, while the structured collar adds a tailored, sophisticated touch. The fitted silhouette makes it easy to tuck into skirts or trousers, allowing for versatile styling from office-ready chic to evening elegance.

Wool Blend Embellished Tassel Midi Skirt

Wool Blend Embellished Tassel Midi Skirt | M&S

For those looking to make a statement, the Wool Blend Embellished Tassel Midi Skirt is a showstopper. Crafted from a rich wool-blend fabric, it offers structure and movement, with delicate tassel embellishments that add playful sparkle to every step. This skirt transforms even the simplest tops into fashion-forward ensembles, making it perfect for dinners, events, or nights out.

Sequin Embellished High Neck Midaxi Dress

Sequin Embellished High Neck Midaxi Dress | M&S

The Sequin Embellished High Neck Midaxi Dress is the ultimate evening piece, exuding glamour and sophistication. Its high neckline and midaxi length strike the perfect balance between elegance and drama, while the all-over sequins ensure it shines at any event. Ideal for festive occasions, parties, or weddings, this dress stands out as a signature item in the collection.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Apple Grab an iPhone 17 from just £19.66 a month – no upfront cost £ 19.66 Buy now Buy now If you want the latest iPhone without the hefty price tag, leasing could be the answer. Raylo Business offers the full iPhone 17 range from just £19.66 a month with no upfront fees. That includes the standard iPhone 17, the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air, the powerful Pro and the top-tier Pro Max. Contracts range from flexible monthly deals to long-term plans, and all include free DPD delivery. With savings of hundreds of pounds over standard contract costs, it’s a smart way to stay up to date with Apple’s best tech. Explore iPhone 17 lease deals at Raylo Business here.

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥