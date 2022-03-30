Who can resist a bit of peace and quiet? If you're a solo nature buff, a couple seeking some rest and relaxation or a family of four wanting adventure then this staycation cabin might tick all of your boxes.
The Birch View cabin is set among a 90-acre nature reserve on the outskirts of Northamptonshire - on the ex-WW2 Polebrook Airfield - only a short drive out of the county.
The retreat - owned by Fin and Joanna Broadbent - boasts a large deck and hot tub that fits four to six people.
It's facilities lend themselves to a comfortable family stay, or a luxurious escape for two.
Birch View cabin springs out from a patch of white birch trees and wild strawberries at the end of an old runway - so pack your boots, a torch and binoculars and help rediscover the area.
The staycation lodge - whose sister cabin The Two Pines treehouse is 500m away - comes with a fully working kitchen, firepit with grill and a wood fired pizza oven for any culinary experiments.
To book a night stay, prices start from £160 per night and can be purchased through Canopy & Stars.