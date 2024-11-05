John Lewis Black Friday: Early deals on TVs, beauty products, kitchen appliances and more
John Lewis has started its Black Friday sale early across all departments, with up to 50% discounts available on some items, including TVs, beauty buys, kitchen appliances and more. Here’s some of the great offers we’ve found that you can take advantage of now.
First up is the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar, with items worth a whopping £933.13 combined - but it’s on sale for £195 as part of the early Black Friday deal.
This set includes 32 full and deluxe-size beauty products from Charlotte Tilbury, Sol De Janeiro, Parfums de Marly and other top beauty brands, and 10 lucky customers could win a £500 gift voucher behind door number 25 for an exclusive shopping spree at John Lewis.
With body creams, serums and bath oils included, you could use the contents for gifts this Christmas - or keep them all to yourself! Get your beauty advent here.
You can save £190 on Samsung’s The Frame (2024) - a smart TV that doubles up as artwork for your wall. This 55-inch QLED Art Mode Smart TV with Slim Fit Wall Mount is £999 (down from £1,149.00) and you can go from TV to paintings at the click of a button - switch into art mode and choose from a growing library of over 2,500 pieces of art to adorn your wall.
If you take up this deal, you’ll also save £200 on selected Samsung Soundbars (which are priced from £349), you’ll benefit from a free wall mount installation worth £125 at no extra cost, and you can claim £260 worth of apps and subscriptions free. Get your deal on The Frame TV.
A great buy for coffee connoisseurs, this Sage Barista Express Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine is £499.95 down from £629, so you’re saving around £130.
You can start the day right with a proper coffee, with the bean-to-cup process taking just under a minute. Ditch the instant and make the most of this deal for a great early Christmas present to yourself. Buy it here.
This Dyson V10 Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is just £299.99 - down from £499 so you’re saving just under £150.
This powerful vacuum is easy to manoeuvre, seamlessly changes into a handheld vacuum, has three power modes and includes a wall-mounted power charging station. This product has great reviews, with one recent shopper saying it’s the ‘best hoover we have ever used’. Buy your Dyson here.