Huge 64% saving on this high-spec robot vacuum cleaner

The Lefant F1 Pro is ideal for families with pets, thanks to its anti-tangle tech

We’ve spotted an £89.99 deal on a robot vacuum cleaner that cost nearly £370 back in October

If your New Year’s resolution is to keep your house tidier, you'll probably be interested in a robot vacuum cleaner.

Imagine it, you can be wallowing in Dry January misery, cosying up in front of a Christmas film you didn't get time to watch over the festive season, gorging on leftover pigs in blankets, and your own little robot assistant can be out cleaning your floors for you.

But robot vacuum cleaners are an expensive luxury, right? Not necessarily. We've spotted a deal on Amazon that could get you a really competent robot assistant for less than £100.

The Lefant app links the robot up to Alexa and Google Home | Amazon

In fact, the deal on the £250 Lefant F1 Pro robot vacuum cleaner is so good, it's now down to just £89.99.

That's a saving of 64%, off Amazon's standard price, and it's significantly less than the price Amazon was selling it for in October last year - when it was £367.45.

It's not as if it's just a basic model, either. Lefant is a good make, and its popular M210p is one of Amazon's best sellers.

But the F1 Pro has more powerful suction, four cleaning modes, and a clever transparent dust box that can hold 600ml of dust between empties.

It also has the trick "Freemove 3.0" system, which uses infrared sensors to avoid obstacles and collisions, and the Lefant Life app will link your robot up to Alexa or Google Home.

So you could be sat sipping away at your tomato juice and ask Alexa to send your robot to clear up the spilled cornflakes you couldn't be bothered to sweep up.

The black version is already sold out, so the only one available is the F1 Pro with the rather smart starry skin.

This is a Limited-time Deal and, as with all Amazon's limited deals, we don't know when the discount will end, so it's worth grabbing it while you can.