Beautiful Grade Two listed cottage near Northampton dates back to 17th century and is on the market
This property boasts an impressive exterior and one of its standout features is a remarkable garden room. The room is thoughtfully designed with excellent insulation, stylish built-in bar and bi-folding doors that open up to the beautiful surroundings making it an ideal entertaining space. There is an expansive lawn area and a raised patio that provides a spacious area offering a private feel and enough room to accommodate a hot tub.
The parking is situated to the side of the property with enough space for two vehicles and gated access to the rear.
To arrange a viewing please contact Lucy Alan estate agents on 01604 807022 or email [email protected]
