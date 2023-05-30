News you can trust since 1931
Beautiful Grade Two listed cottage near Northampton dates back to 17th century and is on the market

Lucy Alan proudly presents this exquisite Grade Two listed property located in the highly sought-after village of Harpole. This historic property dates back to the 17th century and has undergone extensive renovations, resulting in a stunning interior with ample living space and five double bedrooms spanning across three floors.
By Lucy BallingerContributor
Published 30th May 2023, 09:50 BST

This property boasts an impressive exterior and one of its standout features is a remarkable garden room. The room is thoughtfully designed with excellent insulation, stylish built-in bar and bi-folding doors that open up to the beautiful surroundings making it an ideal entertaining space. There is an expansive lawn area and a raised patio that provides a spacious area offering a private feel and enough room to accommodate a hot tub.

The parking is situated to the side of the property with enough space for two vehicles and gated access to the rear.

To arrange a viewing please contact Lucy Alan estate agents on 01604 807022 or email [email protected]

