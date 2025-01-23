It is actually possible, if not entirely probable, to win TWO houses in the current Omaze prize draw | Omaze

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

In theory, paying £10 to enter Omaze’s latest competition could currently win you two houses - this is how it works

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imagine owning a £10 million property portfolio. You could rent your homes out for a potential monthly income of nearly £18,000 per month, or just flit between them from season to season.

You could sell them and live off the interest, or offer them out as holiday accommodation and set yourself up a lucrative business.

Technically, it's currently possible to be this lucky by paying £10 to enter a prize draw. Granted, it's very unlikely, but technically it's possible.

Cheapest tickets for life-changing prizes - the best offers on the web right now Omaze £6 million Norfolk dream house: £10 tickets - click here Raffle House £2.5 million Wiltshire dream house: £10 tickets - click here BOTB Knaus motorhome: £2.50 tickets - click here Daymade Porsche Taycan Electric car: £4.80 tickets - click here BOTB win £25,000 cash: Free tickets - click here

It's because of the way Omaze's prize draw system works. If you pay for the minimum price to enter the prize draw, your £10 ticket will get you 15 entries. And each one of those entries could win a grand prize.

The clock is ticking on a chance to win the Bath house | Omaze

You'd have to be really, really lucky, but it is possible that somebody could win both houses with one £10 investment.

There's a simple way to increase your odds, too. Rather than opt for the 15 entries that come with the standard single purchase, if you sign up to a £10 per month subscription you get 60 entries. And, because you can cancel at any time, this needn't cost you any more than the standard tenner.

Spending a bit more gets you a lot more draw entries, especially if you choose a subscription, and it's worth pointing out there's a free entry available through the post - but that is only a single entry, so you'd only win one house. Perish the thought.

Get in quick and you could also win a Porsche 911 | Porsche

Even the £10 entry option gets you access to early bird bonus draws, such as the chance to win a Porsche alongside the Norfolk house, and you'd get the same perks added on to the grand prize as any other entrant.

These include winning all the furniture that comes with each house, having all your legal fees paid, and being given £250,000 cash as a moving-in present. And that's £250,000 per house.

Remember that the Bath House competition does close soon, so get your entries in soon if you want the chance to have two winning tickets.

And the early bird offer to win a £100,000 Porsche to park on the driveway of your Norfolk pad ends on Sunday, February 9.