Get ready for autumn with Boux Avenue's must-have waffle robe, inspired by Halle Berry's holiday look.

As the evenings begin to draw in and the air takes on that unmistakable autumn crispness, it’s time to start thinking about transitional wardrobe staples that keep you cosy without compromising on style. And what better way to welcome the new season than with a touch of celebrity-inspired luxury?

Actress Halle Berry was recently spotted enjoying some downtime in paradise, wrapped in a classic white waffle robe. Her effortlessly chic look has sparked a surge of interest, with Google reporting that UK searches for "waffle robe" have risen by an impressive 166% in the past month.

For those looking to recreate the look at home, Boux Avenue’s Waffle Cotton Long Robe in White, £58 is the perfect choice. Available in sizes Small to Large, this robe embodies both comfort and sophistication.

Crafted from 100% cotton, the Waffle Cotton Long Robe is lightweight yet cosy—ideal for those in-between autumn nights when you want a breathable but comforting layer. The elegant waffle weave not only gives it a timeless aesthetic but also adds texture and a spa-like feel to your everyday routine.

Boux Avenue’s Waffle Cotton Long Robe

Perfect for a self-care Sunday morning or winding down after a long day, this robe combines functionality with understated luxury. Whether you’re indulging in a skincare ritual, enjoying a morning coffee, or simply lounging at home, Boux Avenue’s waffle robe makes staying in feel effortlessly glamorous.

And to make your shopping experience even sweeter, Boux Avenue is running a Free Knicker Offer on selected lines, available until Wednesday, 10th September. The perfect excuse to treat yourself to a little extra luxury while updating your autumn essentials.

