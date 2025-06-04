Nintendo Switch 2 | Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 launches on 5 June – here’s where stock might drop and how to be first in line when it lands online and in stores.

The Nintendo Switch 2 officially launches on Thursday 5 June – and with stock already tight across major retailers, shoppers are scrambling to find out where they can still buy one. While some sites like Amazon and Argos have paused pre-orders, others are promising new stock drops on launch day. Here’s where to look – and how to be first in line when the next-generation console finally lands.

There have been some teething issues with the launch of pre orders for the new Switch 2. Pre orders on a number of sites sold out including Very, John Lewis and Argos. Amazon briefly reopened pre orders this week but less than 24 hours later is showing the console out of stock.

Currys reportedly cancelled some pre orders amid worries it does not have enough stock and now listed new consoles at £9,999 on its website to deter more orders.

The only site currently offering the chance to the pre order the console is Nintendo itself, which has the console priced at £395 and the console bundled with Mario Kart World priced at £429.99 when you sign up for a Nintendo Online subscription here.

As the launch date arrives, shoppers will hope Nintendo Switch 2 stock will arrive in store and open online from Thursday, giving people the chance to get their hands on the next generation of the handheld console.

Stores are promising more stock will be released on launch date. A listing on the John Lewis website says: “Pre-orders are now sold out. Available to buy from 5 June 2025.”

Only two stores so far have confirmed midnight launch events. Smyths Toys says it will hold events with limited stock across the country, while Currys will hold an event in its Oxford Street store in London but that will only be available for those who have already pre ordered.

The first Nintendo Switch console is one of the best-selling of all time with an estimated 150 million sales worldwide. The new and improved second generation is expected to be equally popular and Nintendo has already warned stock may be low in Japan, USA and in the UK.

Nintendo expects to sell as many as 15 million new Switch 2 consoles in the first year. However, sales may be slowed by the higher price for the console and games. Mario Kart World, the console’s flagship launch game, has breached the £80 mark for the first time on the Nintendo Switch console.

