Steaming clothes takes a fraction of the time of ironing | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This £39.99 steamer is half price at the moment - and it's a great opportunity to transform the dreariest of household chores

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a survey, half of the country hates ironing. It's no surprise, really. While it's a household chore that can be done in front of the telly, it's always monotonous, and seems to be never-ending.

It's probably the reason more and more of us are investing in a clothes steamer. They're a handy device used by professionals to blast the creases out of fabrics in a fraction of pressing with an iron.

There's no need to get out an ironing board, no need to perfectly position your garments, just hang them up and let rip.

Steamers even sanitise fabrics | Amazon

As an added bonus, a clothes steamer will also sanitise your fabrics, as part of the process of heating them up with steam.

Clothes steamers can be pricey though. The rose gold version of the Tefal Access Steam+, for example, usually costs £79.99, and although it's being offered by John Lewis for £63.97, there's a deal on Amazon at the moment for just £39.99.

That's the cheapest price it's ever been on sale for, and it's not just the steamer either, because you'll also get a door hook for hanging bulkier clothes on, a fabric brush, and a steam bonnet designed for delicates.

The Tefal Access Steam+ is a doddle to use | Amazon

It's an amazing offer, but we don't know how long it will last for and how many are in stock.

So if you've always fancied trying out a clothes steamer and ditching the iron, now's your chance.