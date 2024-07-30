Book this five-star all inclusive holiday to Turkey at a bargain price - with sea, sun and a spa
loveholiday.com is offering a seven-night stay at the five-star Senza Garden Holiday Club in Antalya, Turkey, on an all-inclusive basis for £449pp*.
This break is a great choice for families and couples, and the hotel is located in Konakli, Antalya, set against a garden backdrop and right by the sea.
With spacious rooms, a large outdoor pool and spa, plus an onsite restaurant and outdoor terrace with panoramic views over the sea, this is the perfect spot to reset and relax.
You can soak up the Turkish sunshine on the sun terrace by the pool, or treat yourself to a traditional hammam - Turkish bath and steam room - at the spa.
If you want an adventure, there’s water sports and bike rental, and nearby Alayna has plenty of history and culture to discover.
And if you’re bringing the little ones there's a kids' club, outdoor play area and an evening entertainment programme.
Flights depart London Gatwick on Sunday, September 29. Flights from other airports are available but prices vary.
*Price correct at time of publication.