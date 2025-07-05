Enjoy a cool breeze in any room just by screwing this into a bulb socket | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This clever ceiling fan fits straight into your light socket and costs just £11.99 – no wiring, no fuss, just cooling air and built-in light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ceiling fans are incredibly effective at cooling a room down, but they usually require professional wiring work - and they can costs hundreds of pounds.

But this one is so clever it can just screw in to your existing light fitting - and it only costs £11.99.

Available in three colours, it comes with a built-in LED, so it still provides low-energy light, and you can control the temperature of the light, from cool to warm, as well as the brightness. It even comes with a remote control, so you can turn it on from anywhere in your room.

The remote control makes it easy to alter LED settings and fan speeds. | Wowcher

It screws into an E27 bulb socket, and that's a pretty standard size, but you can check it'll fit by looking at the small writing on the side of your existing light bulb - if it says E27 anywhere, you're good to go.

It's just under 10 inches across, so it'll fit well in small rooms, and there are three settings, so it can be ramped up on hot days, and it'll provide a gentle circulation of air on cooler days.

Its blades are designed to be quiet, and not cause any wobble, and it's an ideal shape and size for bedrooms, home studies, small lounges, dorms, and spaces where you want both cooling lighting without installation headaches.

If you don't have an E27 light fitting, your socket can be converted, but it's usually best to seek professional help.

This is a deal we've spotted on Wowcher, and you'll need to buy a voucher, and then visit Obero to secure the discount.

To find out more, click here.

Raffle House Prize draw of the week: £3m Sussex dream home £ 10.00 Buy now Buy now This £3m Sussex dream home could be yours for just £10 with Raffle House’s latest prize draw. Set in over an acre of landscaped grounds near Chichester and Goodwood, the luxurious seven-bedroom property comes fully furnished and includes a koi pond, garden pavilion and a 40ft dining room. Inside, there’s more than 4,500 sq ft of space across three floors, plus a showstopping orangery and spacious master suite. The winner also gets stamp duty and legal fees paid – or can choose a cash alternative. Enter by 31 August for the main draw, or by 31 July for a Porsche bonus prize.