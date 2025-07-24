Assemble your crew and take to the water for a bargain price this summer | Wowcher

Take to the water for less than a tenner each thanks to this Wowcher deal offering full-day canal boat hire for up to 10 people.

This is an opportunity to take to the water in a borrowed boat for less than £10 per person, thanks to a huge discount arranged by Wowcher.

With 11 starting locations to choose from, ABC Boat Hire will prepare one of their traditional narrowboats for you and your crew, and get you trained up and ready to take to the water.

You'll set off at 9.30am and enjoy a full day's hire, returning to the marina base you started from at 4.30pm.

The cost of this special day out varies from £94 to £104, depending on the location you begin at, but you can take up to 10 people along with you, so it's around £10 per person if you can assemble a big enough crew.

ABC will let you take pets on board, and its staff will provide you with life jackets and a full safety and usage briefing.

You'll learn about locks, swing-bridges, mooring ropes, basic engine checks, and using a tiller to steer - everything you need to take to the UK's historic canal system.

The hire boats are well equipped, too, with full kitchen facilities on board, a flushing toilet, central heating, and even televisions and stereos.

This is an ideal voucher for families or groups of friends who have always fancied trying out a bit of boating, or even just for a couple who feels like they need to go at a slower pace for a while.

