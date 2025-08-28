Oomph by Noggin the Brain People is helping customers get their energy back - the natural way | Noggin

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A GP-developed supplement promises to ease fatigue and brain fog, helping you feel sharper, calmer, and more energised naturally

If you’ve been battling tiredness, brain fog, or burnout this summer, you’re not alone. The mix of long days, busy work schedules, and family life can leave even the best of us running on empty.

Most people reach for caffeine or energy drinks when this slump cuts in, but there’s a more natural way to boost your focus and energy and get back to yourself in the coming months — without the dreaded jitters.

The answer is Oomph, the flagship supplement from Noggin The Brain People, a wellness brand founded by GP Dr Clara Doran.

Dr Clara Doran has turned personal experience into a revolution in caring for brain health | Noggin

After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Dr Doran channelled her medical background and studies in sleep and functional medicine into creating a product that tackled her own fatigue, anxiety, and lack of focus.

The result? A clever capsule packed with nootropics, botanicals, vitamins, magnesium, and natural herbs to support your brain, reduce stress, sharpen your mental clarity, and increase your overall energy levels. It’s vegan, GMO-free, and designed to strengthen your immune system as well as your productivity.

A pouch of 60 daily capsules costs from £26.40, and most people start to feel the benefits within days. Ginseng offers an instant natural lift in under 72 hours, while consistent use over 28 days brings noticeable improvements in focus and wellbeing. Stick with it for 90 days and you’ll be at peak nutrition — ready for sustained energy and mental sharpness.

To find out how to order Oomph and save 20% on your first pouch, click here.

