Less than a week remains to win a £800,000 house for just 99p

The Surrey House has been built as part of a desirable new neighbourhood development | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

BOTB is offering up to 20% off prize draw ticket bundles for its biggest-ever giveaway – a Surrey house and AMG Mercedes worth a fortune.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are now just six days until the BOTB draw closes on a huge house in leafy Surrey, and one lucky person will not only win the house, but also a convertible luxury car.

It's the company's biggest prize draw yet, and tickets cost 99p, which is an incredibly cheap price for a stab at a life-changing prize, with the winner being given an option to either move in, relocate to Surrey, and live a lavish lifestyle in your new pad, or put it straight on the market and pocket a life-changing sum of money.

Or, of course, you could even rent it out and live off the yield. If you’re lucky enough to win, and you don’t fancy playing with the property market, BOTB will also offer a cash alternative, which they say is "up to £610,000".

The house has been designed around luxury family living | BOTB

The mid-terrace townhouse-style property is designed around family life, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a 35ft open-plan living space on the ground floor.

Its kitchen is a real show-stopper, complete with a central island and premium integrated appliances, and bi-fold doors flood the space with natural light and open straight onto a private rear garden—perfect for al fresco dining or a summer barbecue.

Upstairs, the first floor boasts two generous double bedrooms, one with an en suite, a stylish family bathroom, a dedicated laundry room, and a linen cupboard.

Head up to the second floor and you'll find the master suite – a dual-aspect retreat with a luxury shower room. There’s also a fourth double bedroom, a separate study, and yet more storage.

Station Yard, a development by Lucas Homes, offers the perfect balance of village charm and commuter convenience.

The winner will also be given the keys to this Mercedes | BOTB

Your new home will be just a minute's stroll from Kingswood Station with direct trains to Central London in less than an hour - but the bonus element of the prize is the 2021 Mercedes C63 S Convertible with a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8 Engine, 503bhp, a nine-speed automatic gearbox. It’s finished in gleaming black, and will look superb on the new driveway.

To see more pictures of the inside of the house, or the car, or to enter the competition, click here.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

🔥 Free Samsung tablet? Don’t miss this Sky Mobile Galaxy S25 deal (aff)

Snap up the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 5G and Sky Mobile will throw in a Galaxy Tab A9+ worth £259 – absolutely free! This offer - which we wrote about in detail here - runs until 26 June 2025, but once it’s gone, it’s gone. You’ll get Samsung’s most powerful phone yet – built for gaming, streaming and multitasking – from just £30 a month with zero upfront cost.