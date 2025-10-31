Man wins £70,000 Audi RS6 with 10p BOTB ticket - but he can't drive
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
A 10p ticket has earned Lee Underwood a £70,000 Audi RS6 – and he’s planning to treat his mother with some of the winnings, since he can’t drive himself.
The dream car giveaway company BOTB sent a film crew to Lee’s home to deliver the news in person. His prize, a 600bhp Audi estate, was parked just outside the house he shares with his mum, in Jarrow, Newcastle.
"Lee, you've just won an RS6 for 10p," said BOTB presenter Christian Williams, gesturing to the striking blue car with distinctive gold alloy wheels. Lee revealed he’d splashed out on 10 tickets, spending a total of £1.
When the idea of taking the £49,000 cash alternative was mentioned, Lee’s mother, who also doesn’t drive, quickly jumped in: "are you gonna treat your mam?"
"I always do," Lee replied. "I think I'll eventually move out, put the money on a deposit, and get a house."
BOTB continues to offer dream cars and lifestyle prizes, including a £1.3 million house in Saffron Walden with tickets costing just £1. Among the latest cars up for grabs is a McLaren 570GT supercar worth £77,000, with tickets starting at 19p.
To find out more, click here.
The Abbott Lingo biosensor is a next-generation wearable that tracks real-time glucose levels to help users understand how their diet and habits affect their energy, weight and overall wellbeing.
Worn discreetly on the upper arm, it connects to an app that provides personalised insights and coaching to encourage steadier glucose levels and better daily balance.
Available without prescription, each sensor lasts two weeks, offering a detailed snapshot of how your body responds to food, sleep and stress.
If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results.