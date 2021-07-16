Best bikinis UK 2021: stylish, easy to wear designs from Guess, ASOS, Marks and Spencer, and Mango

The right bikini can really boost your confidence and add to your enjoyment of the sunny weather, at home or in a foreign country.

With a heatwave predicted for the UK this weekend, and an updated travel list of countries we can visit expected from the government tomorrow, it’s time to treat yourself to a new bikini.

We’ve had a look at many of the nation’s top brands and pulled together an edit of the best bikinis available on the high street right now. They all promise a secure and comfortable fit that will leave you feeling and looking fabulous.

If a swimsuit is more you’re thing, don’t worry, we’ve also pulled together a guide of the best swimsuits for women in 2021.

Vichy Print Balconette Bikini £41.00 It may be named for a French territory, but there's touch of the Italian to these simply stunning balconette bikini from Guess. Padded for your support, it comes in a classic balconette silhouette and is certain to remain in fashion season after season. Pair with oversized white sunglasses and a chill glass of wine and you'll instantly be transported to the Amalfi Coast.

Bikini top £19.99 This beautiful black bikini is cut with a flattering shape, and it has wiring so you have extra support. There are wide straps too, as well as inner lining, so you can move around with confidence. The traditional colour also makes this top so versatile and easy to pair with many different pairs of bikini bottoms. Available in sizes S, M or L.

Scalloped bikini £37.98 This is a simple bikini, for a fantastic price, with a sweet and flirty twist. The scallop detail will never go out of style so this is a set you are sure to want to wear again and again and summer after summer. The pale yellow colour is also delightfully fresh. Available in sizes S to L. The bikini top costs £19.99. The bikini bottoms, which cost £17.99, are here

OAS Lemon Bikini £96.00 This pretty bikini set has a Mediterranean vibe about it, with the fab lemon print. The imported set is made from recycled ocean polyester so this is a bikini that you truly can feel good about wearing. An online exclusive, this bikini is available in sizes XS to XL. The bikini top and bottoms are both £48 each.

Faithful the Brand Maeve Bikini £182.00 This matching bikini set is inspired by tropical travels. The brand's pieces are feminine, flattering, and versatile enough for wanderlust-fuelled adventuring. Prints are a throw back to vintage textiles and antique markets from across the world, and each earth-toned garment is carefully produced using artisan techniques in Bali, Indonesia. It is made of 78 per cent polyamide recycled and 22 per cent elastane so you can be kind to the environment with your purchase and enjoy a comfortable fit. An online exclusive, this bikini is available in sizes XS to XL. The bikini top and bottoms are both £91 each.

Nobody's Child Polka Dot High Waisted Bikini £37.00 Bring an element of vintage style to your poolside look with this sweet pink polka dot bikini from Nobody's Child. The brand prides itself on designs that are cut to a form-fitting shape, so if you're looking for a more relaxed fit, it is recommended that you choose the next size up. The set has been made with recycled polyester and nylon too so it's environmentally friendly too. Available in sizes 6 to 18. The bikini top is £22. In a flattering plunge shape, it's designed with supportive underwires and uplifting padding. Adjustable straps give you the perfect fit. The top fastens with a clasp at the back. The bikini bottoms have a statement high-waisted shape with flattering front panelling. They are here for £15

White Stuff Geometric Brazilian Bikini £45.00 This geometric bikini, with it's tankini top, is a good choice for ladies who want to relax in the sun but have more coverage. The soft, lightweight fabric is quick-drying, so you can go ahead and have one last swim in the pool or dip in the paddling pool. The tankini top is £30 here It's cut in a flattering wrap shape, with a waist tie and removable cups so you can choose how to wear it. A layer of power mesh and lifting elastic under the bust provide extra support for a fit you can feel confident in. The bikini bottoms are £15. Cut in a Brazilian style with a wide waistband and plenty of stretch, these bottoms are both comfortable and flattering. They have ruched sides with adjustable tie fastenings add extra detail. Available in sizes 6 to 20.

Ruched High Waisted Bikini Bottoms £14.00 These lovely bikini bottoms have been created with a figure-boosting high-waisted design. The ruched detail is pretty and flattering, while the high waisted design is a good choice for ladies who may wish to cover their tummy a little more. Available in black, orange and navy and sizes 8 to 24. Each colour way is available with a matching bikini top, or if you wish you can mix and match with other tops of varying styles and designs.

Floral Square Neck Bikini £25.00 This bikini gives a bright pop of colour, and the floral design keeps it looking fresh and feminine. The square neckline of the top gives it a striking and stylish shape. The regular-fit top has moulded cups for comfort and discreet support, and added stretch ensures an excellent fit. The bottoms also have added stretch and have a regular cut, with a flattering high-leg cut to elongate your figure and a comfortable high waist. Available in sizes 8 to 24. The bikini top is here for £15 The bikini bottoms are here for £10

ASOS DESIGN recycled crop and high leg high waist bikini in polka dot spot £30.00 Part of the ASOS responsible edit, this polka dot bikini is made especially for petite ladies and is made with recycled polyester so it's the perfect choice for those who prefer to make sustainable choices when buying new fashion. Plastic bottles and textile waste have been processed into plastic chips and melted into new fibres to create this cute set, which saves water and energy and reduces greenhouse-gas emissions. Each piece has a pull on design and is non-padded so they are easy to put on and take off and will mould comfortably to your body. The bikini top is £14 and the bikini bottoms are £16.

ASOS DESIGN underwired bikini in zebra print £32.00 Let out your wild side with this fabulous colourful animal print bikini. The bikini top features a plunge neck, with underwire support and halterneck tie detail and adjustable straps for a secure and comfortable fit. The bikini bottoms are a hipster rise brief cut. The bikini top is available in regular fit and also for a fuller bust. Both are £18. The matching bikini bottoms are sold separately and are £14.