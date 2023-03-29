Best changing bags: stylish, wipe-clean, designer bags for nappies

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A functional baby changing bag should be at the top of every new parent’s shopping list, and with so many fashion-forward brands to choose from, there’s no need to compromise on style.

A good changing - or nappy - bag should have multiple compartments and lots of space to help you carry around everything you need in an organised fashion, whether you have a newborn baby or a toddler.

What essentials should you carry in a baby changing bag?

Typical things you’ll need to bring with you on a day out (or, let’s face it, even an hour out) with a little one can include a changing mat, nappies, wipes, muslins, dummies, bottles, cups, snacks, a change of clothes or two, toys, books and more. That’s why you should opt for a lightweight, functional and attractive nappy bag to help you proudly cart it all around.

Do you really need a nappy bag?

Do you need a dedicated changing bag for nappies and baby essentials? We’d give a resounding yes: in those moments when you’re desperately searching for a dummy, nappy or a wipe while your baby cries, you’ll appreciate the convenience a changing bag offers.

They’re packed with perfectly-sized pockets for all your baby items and have added perks you’d never find with a standard bag, such as thermo-insulated baby bottle holders to keep your little one’s milk fresh.

Changing mats, bottles holders, stroller clips and wash bags - all have their place

Many bags will also come with included changing mats and bottle holders to save you buying them separately, and some will even come with additional extras such as wash bags, stroller clips to help you attach them to your pram, and extra straps to help you change their configuration from, for example, a backpack to a shoulder bag.

How to choose a baby changing bag

Before you invest in a changing bag, consider what is most important to you, and how you tend to spend days with your baby. Are you always on the move, doing lots of walks with your baby in a carrier?

Then you’ll probably want something super lightweight you can wear on your back as you walk. If you tend to take trips in the car, you can go for something bigger, where you can cram in everything and the kitchen sink.

And if you love long walks in the pram, you’ll want to make sure your bag is easy to attach with stroller clips, detachable handles or a long strap, and that you have enough space in the basket underneath to store your nappy bag.

And remember that just because you’re buying a dedicated changing bag, that definitely doesn’t mean it has to look like one.

We went on the hunt for the best-looking, yet totally functional nappy bags that don’t just let you cram in everything you need, but that look fantastic while you do so.

We included a range of styles, materials and colours to suit all budgets. So whether you love a tote bag, a backpack, a clutch or a compact crossbody, you’ll find the changing bag for you in our roundup.

Best baby changing bags at a glance

Bababing Santo Leather Changing Bag Best For spacious size- and style £ 135.00 Buy now Buy now Key specs: 4 inner pockets: nappies, wipes & storage, includes wipe-clean changing mat, bottle warming holder, stroller clips; made from leather. Pay dirt. Comfort? Check. Practicality? Check. Style? CHECK. We couldn’t approve more highly of this changing bag, which looks so good that our tester happily schlepped her gym gear around in it (when not utilising it for her bub). It’s a backpack, so it’s comfortable to wear, but the large top and zip opening makes it easy to find whatever essential you currently need to deal with the issue at hand. And 4 inner pockets mean that soiled clothes can safely be stored away from clean wipes or a baby bottle, so you don’t need to worry about the contents turning into a swampy mess you’d struggle to deal with. Everything is wipe-clean and thoughtfully designed - the stroller clips make it ideal for attaching to a buggy when out for a stroll, while the happy marriage of fashion and functionality means that once your child is past needing a collection of supplies you’ll happily use the bag for your own purposes. That gorgeous leather will just get softer an better looking, too. It’s not cheap - but worth every penny.

Jem & Bea Eco Stroller Organiser Grey Best For a compact option £ 55.00 Buy now Buy now Key specs: Weight: 0.25kg Dimensions: H21 x W45 x D9 cm Changing mat included: No We’ve long admired the achingly stylish baby and parent accessory brand Jem & Bea and their covetable range of changing bags. The Eco Stroller Organiser is a perfect option if you’re looking for something compact and portable that’s smaller than a typical changing bag. It’s deceptively spacious with four outer pockets and a roomy inner compartment, easily cramming in loads of nappies, wipes, and snacks with room for more, while a thermo-insulted bottle holder kept our baby’s drink fresh for longer. We loved the ease of having a stroller organiser right to hand on our buggy, perfect for easy and quick access to keys, phones and other essentials - and the bag gets extra points thanks to its included strap so you can turn it into a stylish crossbody handbag when you need to. It ticks the eco-friendly boxes too, with its chic grey melange recycled nylon made from 16 half-litre plastic bottles.

Finnson INGE Backpack - Leopard Best For major style points £ 140.00 Buy now Buy now Key specs: Weight: 0.7kg Dimensions: H 41cm X W 32cm X D 14cm Changing mat included: Yes If you’re looking for a seriously stylish changing bag that doesn’t actually look like a changing bag, the INGE backpack from Scandi-inspired parenting brand Finnson ticks all the boxes. Its on-trend leopard print, traditional backpack shape and 100% recycled PET nylon material are achingly cool, but that doesn’t mean it scrimps on the practical side either. The bag comes with a stylish quilted changing mat and is crammed with secret pockets in useful places for nappies, muslins and more. Inside, there are five internal pockets including insulated pockets for bottles, while thoughtful extras like a clip-on key attachment, rings to attach stroller clips and shoulder straps that unclip and attach to the pram make this an eminently practical choice. But most of all, we loved the trendy look and high-quality feel of this bag, which means we’ll be using it well beyond the baby years.

Cam Cam Copenhagen Poppies Changing Bag Best For adorable design £ 80.00 Buy now Buy now Key Specs: Weight: 0.9kg Dimensions: 39x31x13cm Changing mat included: No We’ve long been admirers of the adorable handcrafted prints from Danish baby brand Cam Cam Copenhagen, and the beautifully designed Poppies Changing Bag is no exception. Made in soft yet practical organic cotton, with a dirt-resistant coated surface, the bag is practical and easy to clean. We loved how much room it offers, with numerous inner and outer pockets helping to keep wipes, clothes, muslins, bottles and nappies organised and separate. With sturdy straps and a longer strap to loop around your pram’s handle, it’s not just gorgeous to look at, but is spacious and practical too.

Storksak St James Scuba Black Best For flexibility £ 140.00 Buy now Buy now Key specs: Weight: 1kg Dimensions: H37cm x W34cm x 17cm Changing mat included: Yes You can’t help but fall in love with the St James Scuba Black bag from London-based changing bag brand Storksak. With celebrity fans including Angelina Jolie and Jessica Alba, you know you’re getting quality when you buy from this brand, and the St James immediately attracts attention with its on-trend scuba material, rose gold hardware and roomy size. We loved the flexibility the bag offers, with its convertible structure meaning you can use it as a backpack, shoulder bag or crossbody bag depending on what you’re in the mood for. It comes with stroller clips for easy attachment to your pram, but has a padded back so it’s comfy to use as a backpack too. There’s also a thick, padded changing mat with a storage pocket, and a separate bottle bag in the same cool scuba material to cram in all your food, bottles and more. Seven handy pockets mean you’ll rely on it even on days when you’re not on parent duty, with ample space for books, iPads and so on.

Mamas & Papas Bowling Style Changing Bag Best For a smart appearance with loads of room £ 99.00 Buy now Buy now Key Specs: Weight: Dimensions: L:40 x W:14 x H:30cm Changing mat included: Yes If you’re looking for a bag that will look just as good on the commute as slung over your pram, and that can fit in everything and the kitchen sink, go for the chic yet functional Bowling Style Changing Bag from UK-based nursery brand Mamas & Papas. Flexible, practical and smart, the bowling bag comes with a changing mat and an insulated bottle holder and is crammed with handy pockets to fit everything you could possibly need for a day out, such as wipes, nappies, muslins, spare clothes, toys and books. It’s got loads of thoughtful touches that will soon make it become indispensable, from the magnets that close it safely even if you forget to do the zip, to the water-resistant fabric to protect it from the British weather. We also loved the fact that you can adapt the strap to suit your mood, and use it as a backpack or as an over-the-shoulder bag, with the bowling bag style giving it something a little different.

Babymel Eco Hospital-Weekend Bag Best For overnight trips with your baby £ 110.00 Buy now Buy now Key specs: Weight: 2.4kg Dimensions: H34cm x W53cm x D24cm Changing mat included: No If you regularly go on trips away with your little one, you might find you need a little more space in your nappy bag, which is why the Eco Hospital-Weekend Bag from changing bag brand Babymel is such a great idea. Bigger than a typical nappy bag, but still small enough to be used as an aeroplane carry-on, the smart-looking water-resistant bag is full of nifty pockets for you to stuff nappies, wipes and bottles in, while its sturdy wheels make it extra portable. We especially loved its included hanging organiser, which can be filled with essentials and clothes while packing, and then brought out to hang up on arrival. It’s also got amazing eco-credentials too, as it’s made from recycled plastic bottles.

Willa and the Bear Rainbow Stitch Tote & Washbag Set Best For value for money £ 58.00 Buy now Buy now Key specs: Weight: 1kg Dimensions: 45 x 40cm Changing mat included: No but washbag is Changing bags can cost a pretty penny, so we appreciated the value for money that this Rainbow Stitch Tote Set from nursery essentials brand Willa and the Bear offers. In impossibly soft high-quality cotton, with adorable rainbow stitching, the tote is roomy and spacious, while the included waterproof-lined washbag, made from the same baby-soft cotton, has loads of room for nappies, wipes, bottles, muslins and more. We also loved the story behind the brand, with the fact that each bag is designed in Norfolk and stitched by hand by artisan makers in a small, female-run studio in Jaipur, India, giving it a personal touch.