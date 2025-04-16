Amazon's first ever book sale starts this month | Amazon

Amazon’s first ever UK Book Sale is now live, with huge savings across fiction, kids’ books, cookery, comics, Kindles and more

Amazon has just launched something totally new – its first ever Amazon Book Sale UK, and it’s packed with thousands of deals across every reading format. The event officially runs from 23 to 28 April, but plenty of early offers are already live, with savings of up to 70 percent on bestselling print books, Kindle titles from 99p, and big discounts on reading and listening devices.

This is Amazon’s only book-focused shopping event of the year, and it’s open to all UK customers – you don’t need to be a Prime member to take part. There are offers on fiction, cookery, history, children’s books, audiobooks and more, plus Kindle deals on devices and eBooks, and limited-time trials for Kindle Unlimited 99p and Audible, both available for just 99p for three months.

If you want to try out Kindle Unlimited, you can get three months for just £0.99 here, with access to thousands of eBooks and top authors. Or if you’re more into audio, the Audible trial offer is also £0.99 a month for three months – sign up here.

There’s also a standout offer for comic fans. Right now, Amazon is running up to 60 percent off hundreds of Marvel collections, with huge savings on Volume 1 digital editions of Daredevil, Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, Black Panther and Star Wars: Darth Vader. If you’re looking for the Marvel comics sale Amazon readers are talking about, this is the one to check out. Explore Marvel deals here

I’ve spent a bit of time browsing and it’s a goldmine – especially if you’re looking for gifts, want to refresh your holiday reading pile, or fancy trying something new without paying full price.

Books are a personal thing – the best Amazon book deals will depend entirely on what you’re into. But I wanted to cover a few different bases and share some of the bargains that stood out to me. Here’s what I found:

For me – I’m a bit of a history obsessive, and anything with maps gets me every time. History of the World Map by Map is now £17.54 (down from £30), and it’s packed with over 130 detailed maps that chart how civilisation has unfolded across the globe. If you like visual history, this is a dream. Get it here on Amazon

For the kitchen – Pinch of Nom Air Fryer: Easy, Slimming Meals is reduced to £8.07, which is a huge 60 percent saving. I’ve used a few Pinch of Nom recipes before and they’ve never let me down, so this new air fryer edition is going straight on the shelf. Shop the cookbook here

Kindle Scribe drops to lowest-ever price If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your e-reader, the new Amazon Kindle Scribe (16 GB) is now available for £294.99, down from £379.99 – its lowest price to date. This is Amazon’s first Kindle you can write on, with a 10.2-inch glare-free display that works beautifully in any light. It includes the Premium Pen for jotting directly onto pages, making notes in books, journaling or marking up documents. There’s also a built-in notebook with AI tools for smart summaries and handwritten-to-text conversion. It’s a Kindle and notebook in one – with no notifications or distractions. It’s also included in the wider range of Kindle deals running as part of the sale. Shop the Kindle Scribe here

For the kids – Paddington’s Easter Egg Hunt is just £3.65 right now. A sweet seasonal story that’s perfect for little ones, and ideal if you’re stocking up ahead of the summer holidays or need something for a birthday bag. Pick up a copy here

For fiction fans – One of the Good Guys by Araminta Hall is down to £4.75. This was a Richard and Judy Book Club pick and it’s described as a gripping gender politics thriller with a razor-sharp edge. One for fans of Lisa Jewell or Gillian Flynn. Order it here

For wellbeing – Menopausing by Davina McCall and Dr Naomi Potter is £8.37, down from £22. It won Overall Book of the Year at the British Book Awards and is genuinely one of those books that feels like essential reading for anyone navigating this phase of life, or supporting someone who is. Grab a copy here

Of course, this is just the start. The Amazon Book Sale UK includes thousands of titles, and with more being added throughout the week, the best way to find your own favourites is to dive in and browse.

Let me know if you find any other gems – I’ve got room for a few more on the to-read pile.