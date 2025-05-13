Ninja's knife blocks always sell in huge numbers when there's a big discount offered | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

One of Ninja's most popular kitchen products can be bought with a huge saving if you catch the deal

Ninja is something of an iconic brand, gracing the kitchens of the rich and famous, and loved by the likes of the Beckhams.

But while it has made a name for itself with its air fryers, barbecues and smoothie makers, one of its most popular products is a knife block.

We kid you not, whenever there's a big sale event, be it Black Friday, or Amazon's Big Deal Days, the knife sets with their integrated sharpeners appear to be the biggest sellers.

And it's little wonder. We all need decent kitchen knives, and this set stores away up to 14 knives neatly.

The integrated sharpener is so easy to use | Amazon

It looks stylish on the counter, it comes in an array of sizes, and its integrated sharpener means you can very quickly freshen up a blade before you use it.

It's rare to see a discount on any of the Foodi StaySharp knife blocks outside of the big sale events, though, so we were more than a little excited to see a 34% discount on one of them this morning. It brings the price down from £249.99 to just £165.

Two things to bear in mind, though. Firstly, it's a Limited-time Deal, and we don't know how long it will last.

Also, the discount is only applied to the 14-piece knife block in black. Go for a different colour, or a different set, and the discounts are still there, but much smaller.

Importantly, though, if you've missed one of these deals before, or if you're eyeing up a new set of knives, this might be the best chance you'll get for a while.

