This gleaming McLaren supercar could be yours for 20p | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The latest bargain giveaway competition from BOTB is for a 562bhp McLaren 560GT

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivering 562bhp, 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of over 200mph, you'd certainly be the envy of your neighbours in a McLaren 570GT.

If you were to win this incredible supercar, dream car giveaway firm BOTB will deliver it to you, open up the dihedral doors, and present you with the keys.

And if you weren't in the mood for supercar ownership, you could opt for a £53,000 cash alternative instead.

The interior is a contrasting red | BOTB

But who wouldn't want the McLaren, with its gleaming black paintwork, its screaming V8 engine, and one of the most driver-focused interiors in the business.

It's one of the latest in a long list of prizes from BOTB, and usually tickets for a supercar prize draw would cost around £4 - but they're being offered out for just 20p thanks to limited-time deal.

The car on offer is a 2017 model, with only 33,000 on the clock, and tickets are on sale until Friday.

Most entrants will choose to buy more than one ticket, and you might as well for that price. And the more tickets you buy, the more chances you have of winning the car.

All you have to do is click here to go to the deal page. Sign up or log in, buy a ticket or opt for a monthly subscription, and sit back and hope for a phone call.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

Selling your car? Here’s the fastest way to get cash – and how it compares to rivals

Thinking of selling your car this summer? It all starts with a valuation – and you can get one in under a minute with WeBuyAnyCar. With over 500 branches across the UK and same-day payment available, it’s one of the quickest ways to find out what your vehicle is worth and get the cash if you’re ready to sell.

Used car prices have stayed surprisingly strong, especially for economical hatchbacks and SUVs. Whether you’re upgrading for road trips or switching to a hybrid, a fast online quote can give you a solid starting point – even if you’re still weighing up your options.

To see how WeBuyAnyCar stacks up against other top car-selling platforms like Motorway, Carwow and Auto Trader, read our full article comparing the UK’s most popular car sales sites here.