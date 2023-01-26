The road to WrestleMania 39 is set to kick off with Royal Rumble 2023 this weekend as WWE hope to start the New Year with a bang. An over-the-top-rope thrill ride that is the most anticipated show of the year.

Named after the Royal Rumble match itself, which sees 30 wrestlers enter the squared circle at timed intervals in hope to win themselves a championship match at April’s Showcase Of The Immortals

All of the big name WWE Superstars are scheduled to compete at the pay-per-view, including the reigning Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Rumour has it that the Big Dog’s cousin Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could be involved in the show in some shape or form.

Royal Rumble events are also synonymous with surprises, whether that be returns, debuts or title wins. WWE has already confirmed the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes will be an entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match after being out-of-action since his Mania return last year.

But who is going to etch their name in history and win the men and women’s Royal Rumble matches, and is Roman Reigns’ over 800 day reign going to come to an end by the hands of Kevin Owens? Here is everything you need to know about Royal Rumble 2023.

Royal Rumble 2023 date and UK start time

Royal Rumble 2023 is being held at San Antonio, Texas’ The Alamodome and will take place on Saturday (January 28). The pre-show starts at 11pm UK time, while the main card will get underway at 1am heading into Sunday morning.

How to watch Royal Rumble 2023 - TV channel and live stream

Royal Rumble 2023 is available through pay-per-view in the UK and will be broadcast on BT Sport Box Office. It is priced at £19.95 and can be bought via the BT Sport website or app, as well as the BT Player itself - while also being available for purchase on Virgin and Sky TV.

The event will also be available for viewing on subscription service WWE Network. It costs £9.99 per month but it can be cancelled at any time - visit the WWE website for more details.

Royal Rumble 2023 full match card, betting odds and favourites

Men’s Royal Rumble Match (Cody Rhodes 8/11, The Rock 7/2)

Women’s Royal Rumble Match (Rhea Ripley 4/7, Becky Lynch 11/4)

Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens - Undisputed Universal Title MatcH

Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight - Pitch Black match

Bianca Belair vs Alexa Bliss - WWE RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs Sonya Deville - WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Note that the card is not final and is subject to change ahead of and during Royal Rumble 2023. Betting odds supplied by Sky Bet, visit the website for more information and Be Gamble Aware.

Men’s Royal Rumble Match 2023 - confirmed entrants

