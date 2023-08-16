Just over a year after conquering Europe, the Lionesses are looking to go one better, aiming for world domination after securing a place in the World Cup final with a convincing 3-1 win over Australia.

England took the lead on 36 minutes with Ella Toone’s pinpoint shot, before Sam Kerr’s wonder strike levelled the score just after the hour mark. It took England only eight minutes to restore the lead, and Alessia Russo completed the win with a lovely strike.

England’s win sets up a mouth watering tie with Spain on Sunday (August 20), who will have a day’s extra rest, having beaten Sweden 2-1 on Tuesday (August 15). England will be favourites after steam rolling every side they’ve faced so far.

People were sceptical about England’s bid to win the World Cup, following Lauren James’ red card against Nigeria. James had a stellar tournament up to that point and people believed her red card may derail their entire campaign.

After a VAR review, she was sent off for stomping on Michelle Alozie’s back during the tense clash with Nigeria, in the round of 16. England have played two games since the incident, beating Sweden and Australia.

Breaking silence after the incident , James tweeted to Alozie: “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my team mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

After receiving a straight red card, some speculated that the talented player, who is the sister of Chelsea captain Reece James, may miss the entire tournament. But, she will be available for the final.