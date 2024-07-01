Wimbledon 2024: Record-breaking food and drink consumption and eye-watering prices revealed
Bethany Windsor, the Programme Director of awareness campaign Generation Logistics, has predicted just how much will be consumed over the next two weeks.
This year, Brits can expect to consume¹:
317,520 glasses of Pimms - the equivalent to three swimming pools’ worth
217,560 portions of strawberries, racking up to a huge 32.6 tonnes
20,580 servings of fish and chips
76,440 portions of ice cream
29,400 bottles of champagne
When it comes to spending, it’s going to be an expensive fortnight based on prices from the 2024 Wimbledon menu²:
£9.80 for a 250ml glass of Pimms
£7.50 for a bottle of Stella
£9.00 for scones
£12.40 for fish and chips
£4.50 for ice cream
£2.50 for strawberries and cream
Generation Logistics has also revealed the mammoth preparation that the logistics sector undergoes in order to bring the sporting event to life every year, spanning tennis balls and towels.
It might surprise you that for 679 matches, a huge 55,000 tennis balls are manufactured each year, with each one travelling a whopping 50,004 miles before even hitting the Wimbledon courts³.
And with the intense sport taking place during the early July heat, it’s certainly sweaty work, with two sports towels provided to each player per match, and a further two more if it’s raining. This racks up to 1,016 towels needed for the tournament⁴.
Bethany Windsor, Programme Manager at Generation Logistics, commented: “With a glass of Pimms in one hand, and strawberries with cream in the other, it can be very easy to forget how it all even gets there in time, from the tennis balls and towels right down to the food and drink. Sporting events are fantastic at bringing the country together, whilst its the dedicated logistics workforce that makes all of it possible. Much like its own sporting event, thousands of people within the sector, all with varying skill sets and roles, all come together to bring it to life.
“For those who may be finishing school and looking into their future options, or perhaps looking for a career change themselves, I encourage you to consider logistics as a route to explore, not least because it’s the only sector that offers people the chance to work on these incredible exciting global sporting events!”
