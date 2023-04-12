A magical movie set, dubbed ‘Munchkinland’, has been spotted in a quiet UK village in Buckinghamshire. The huge set is said to be for the adaptation of Broadway production Wicked which will star chart-topping singer Ariana Grande.

The remote farm location in Ivinghoe is being brought to life with cranes, scaffolding and hundreds of workers in a bid to transform the quiet village into a fantastical backdrop for the film. Colourful thatched cottages and the famous yellow brick road have also been seen by passersby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A set for Wicked has been spotted in a UK village

Wicked follows the life of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, from The Wizard of Oz. The movie adaptation will tell the story of how Elphaba met Galinda (later Glinda the Good Witch) and how the pair face friendship struggles due to their opposing personalities and ultimately, Elphaba’s fall from grace.

Most Popular

It is thought the multi-coloured straw huts will be located in the town of ‘Rush Margins’ where Elphaba grew up. Passersby have also spotted a giant structure being held up by scaffolding, showing the scale of the huge operation. Tradespeople have also been seen building what will soon become the magical land of Oz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad