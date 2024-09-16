Where are the best places to buy a house with a garden in Northampton?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The best areas in Northampton for people seeking houses with the most garden space have been revealed in a recent study.

MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which helped rank areas in Northampton based on their home outdoor space, revealing the best areas to buy houses with a garden.

Top 10 areas in Northampton with the most private garden space

Rank

Garden Space

Area

Home Garden Space Area (m2)

1

Upton & West Hunsbury

967,247

2

Abington Vale

932,600

3

Wootton & Collingtree

886,765

4

East Hunsbury

787,565

5

Little Billing

783,191

6

New Duston East

718,373

7

Cotton End, Brackmills & Hardingstone

678,667

8

Moulton

635,740

9

Boothville & Spinney Hill

629,379

10

Westone

568,855

Top 10 areas in Northampton with the least private garden space

Rank

Area

Home Garden Space Area (m2)

1

Town Centre & Semilong

81,245

2

St Michael's Road

101,517

3

Abington

210,836

4

Cliftonville & Rushmere

248,877

5

Blackthorn & Lings

251,921

6

Kingsley Park & Racecourse

308,512

7

Briar Hill & Hunsbury Hill

337,669

8

Thorplands & Round Spinney

368,037

9

St David's

376,907

10

Stornton & Sixfields

383,621

Methodology:

We used data from the Office for National Statistics around access to gardens and public green spaces in UK, where we found the property garden space area for all areas in Northampton.