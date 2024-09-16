Where are the best places to buy a house with a garden in Northampton?
MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which helped rank areas in Northampton based on their home outdoor space, revealing the best areas to buy houses with a garden.
Top 10 areas in Northampton with the most private garden space
Rank
Area
Home Garden Space Area (m2)
1
Upton & West Hunsbury
967,247
2
Abington Vale
932,600
3
Wootton & Collingtree
886,765
4
East Hunsbury
787,565
5
Little Billing
783,191
6
New Duston East
718,373
7
Cotton End, Brackmills & Hardingstone
678,667
8
Moulton
635,740
9
Boothville & Spinney Hill
629,379
10
Westone
568,855
Top 10 areas in Northampton with the least private garden space
Rank
Area
Home Garden Space Area (m2)
1
Town Centre & Semilong
81,245
2
St Michael's Road
101,517
3
Abington
210,836
4
Cliftonville & Rushmere
248,877
5
Blackthorn & Lings
251,921
6
Kingsley Park & Racecourse
308,512
7
Briar Hill & Hunsbury Hill
337,669
8
Thorplands & Round Spinney
368,037
9
St David's
376,907
10
Stornton & Sixfields
383,621
Methodology:
We used data from the Office for National Statistics around access to gardens and public green spaces in UK, where we found the property garden space area for all areas in Northampton.
