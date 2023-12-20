News you can trust since 1931
Supermarket Christmas opening times 2023: when Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's are open

Here are the opening hours of your local supermarket over Christmas.

By Holly Allton
Published 20th Dec 2023, 11:02 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 11:05 GMT
As Christmas Day is right around the corner, households across the country are visiting their local supermarkets in order to get everything they need for the big day. 

However, as some of us may need to make an emergency dash to the shops for the one thing we were bound to forget, it’s good to know what the opening hours of the local supermarkets are during the festive season.

Here are the Christmas opening hours for Aldi, Lidl, Sainsburys, Tesco, ASDA and Morrisons. 

Aldi 

Dec 20-23: 7am-10pm

CHRISTMAS EVE: 9.30am-4pm

CHRISTMAS DAY: CLOSED

BOXING DAY: CLOSED

Lidl

Dec 20-23: 7am-10pm

CHRISTMAS EVE: 7am-6pm

CHRISTMAS DAY: CLOSED

BOXING DAY: 11am-5pm

Sainsburys

CHRISTMAS EVE: 11am – 5pm

CHRISTMAS DAY: Closed

BOXING DAY: CLOSED

Tesco 

CHRISTMAS EVE: 10am-4pm

CHRISTMAS DAY: CLOSED

BOXING DAY: CLOSED

ASDA

Dec 23: 6am-12am

CHRISTMAS EVE: 6am-7pm

CHRISTMAS DAY: CLOSED

BOXING DAY: 9am-6pm

Morrisons

Dec 20: 7am-10pm

Dec 21-23: 6am-12am

CHRISTMAS EVE: 10am-4pm

CHRISTMAS DAY: CLOSED

