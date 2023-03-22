Wetherspoons is offering a huge discount on a number of selected beers for a limited time only. The offer started on Wednesday March 22 and is set to end soon, ending on Sunday, April 2. The offer will see prices slash on certain beers, costing just £2.15.

This comes after Wetherspoons recently announced that as of Tuesday (March 21) they would be serving a variety of dishes including steaks, burgers and their popular breakfasts without tomatoes due to a nationwide shortage.

Wetherspoons has explained the news, saying: "There is a national supply issue affecting tomato and cucumber in some pubs. This means some menu dishes, such as breakfasts, burgers and steaks, will be served without tomatoes.”

The new beer offer is available across all 844 Wetherspoons pubs across the UK, which is sure to delight regular pub goers after the chain has suffered some setbacks already this year.

Full list of ales included in the deal:

