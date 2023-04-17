News you can trust since 1931
Watch moment a stranded dog’s tail wags with joy as it’s rescued from edge of cliff

The dog was visibly delighted to be saved by fire crews

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 17th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read

The moment a visibly relieved dog was rescued from a cliff edge by firefighters has been captured on camera.  Firefighters at Temple Fire Station in Bristol were called out to Yate Quarry after the spaniel fell into the quarry.

With assistance from the Avon & Somerset Police drone squad, a firefighter was able to winch down the side of the steep quarry and rescue the stranded pup. Footage captured from the drone shows the nine-month-old black and white springer spaniel perched precariously on a steep ledge - where it had fallen while on an evening walk with its owners.

A photo of the scene shows how the dog had fallen at least 30 feet - forcing firefighters to use a large winching system to retrieve it. Thankfully the dog only suffered minor injuries with a broken leg.

Avon & Somerset Police’s drone squad posted a video of the incident on social media, writing: "An @AFRSTemple firefighter gets down to the spaniel, look at that tail wagging.

    Video from Avon and Somerset Drone Team shows stranded dog's tail wagging with joy as fire crews abseil down to recuse him from a cliff faceVideo from Avon and Somerset Drone Team shows stranded dog's tail wagging with joy as fire crews abseil down to recuse him from a cliff face
    "Afterwards a quick trip to the vets diagnoses a broken leg, its home to start the recovery. wishing the little pup a swift recovery."

