Actress Aubrey Plaza was the most recent guest host on the long-running US variety show Saturday Night Live this weekend, and fans of Parks and Recreation got a special treat during the show’s long running Weekend Update segment.

Plaza, who can currently be seen in the latest Guy Ritchie film Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre , surprised audiences as she reprised her role as surly Pawnee government worker April Ludgate . To the surprise of many more, former SNL performer and Plaza’s Parks and Recreation castmate Amy Poehler joined Plaza during the sketch - reprising her role as uber-efficient mid-level bureaucrat Leslie Knope .

The characters joined Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost (the husband of Scarlett Johansen ) to talk about working for the government, and true to their characters in the popular NBC comedy, were the polar opposites with their views during the sketch.

NBC has uploaded the clip of the sketch for fans of the dearly-missed comedy series, which ran from 2009 to 2015, to get a sense of what the characters are up to after their last reunion during 2020’s lockdown.

Plaza stars in Guy Ritchie’s latest movie alongside longtime Ritchie collaborator Jason Statham , Hugh Grant , Josh Hartnett and Bugzy Malone , and is currently screening in select cinemas nationwide. The film has received warm reviews since its release, with movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes currently indicating a 68% “Fresh” rating based on reviews so far.

Fans of Parks and Recreation can also watch the entire series on demand through Amazon’s free streaming service Freevee - if you’re happy to sit through the odd advert here and there.